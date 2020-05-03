Maximilian Guenther secures second win in succession to extend his lead in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF.

– BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver put on another dominant display and fended off pressure from Pascal Wehrlein to take top honours in round two.

– Peyo Peev leads from lights to flag around the Electric Docks circuit to claim victory ahead of Kevin Siggy in the second Challenge Grid race.

Fast facts

– Guenther the gamer; Maximilian Guenther made it two wins out of two online in the Race at Home Challenge.

– Second podium for Siggy; Kevin Siggy showed consistent pace to seal a second consecutive podium finish.

– King of qualifying; Stoffel Vandoorne again could not capitalise on Julius Baer pole position with a first corner crash.

UNICEF partnership

– UNICEF UK ambassador Rita Ora joined the Formula E broadcast last week showing support for the charity’s work to protect vulnerable children and families most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal. – To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit theor clickto make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.

– 1.5 billion children around the world are currently out of school and missing out on education due to coronavirus.

– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.