Maximilian Guenther secures second win in succession to extend his lead in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF.
– BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver put on another dominant display and fended off pressure from Pascal Wehrlein to take top honours in round two.
– Peyo Peev leads from lights to flag around the Electric Docks circuit to claim victory ahead of Kevin Siggy in the second Challenge Grid race.
Fast facts
– Guenther the gamer; Maximilian Guenther made it two wins out of two online in the Race at Home Challenge.
– Second podium for Siggy; Kevin Siggy showed consistent pace to seal a second consecutive podium finish.
– King of qualifying; Stoffel Vandoorne again could not capitalise on Julius Baer pole position with a first corner crash.
UNICEF partnership
– UNICEF UK ambassador Rita Ora joined the Formula E broadcast last week showing support for the charity’s work to protect vulnerable children and families most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.
– 1.5 billion children around the world are currently out of school and missing out on education due to coronavirus.
– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER
“The first one or two turns were so chaotic with so much contact and pushing from the side, from behind, from everywhere! I was happy I got through it unscathed and really glad I was in front after three corners, because it was difficult to survive the mess on the opening lap.”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
PEYO PEEV
“Kevin [Siggy] is a pretty fast guy and I have been racing against him for a long time. I just tried to keep it clean and not make any mistakes.”
UNICEF UK AMBASSADOR
RITA ORA
“I am so excited the Formula E family are also collaborating with UNICEF, as it is such a powerful force and it is so important to get the message out there. Anything anyone can do to help or donate to help everyone with the crisis and COVID-19 is so important.”

 

RACE RESULTS
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Maximilian Guenther
21:06.243s
(25)
2
Robin Frijns
+15.253s
(18)
3
Nico Mueller
+16.251s
(15)
4
Neel Jani
+22.299s
(12)
5
Stoffel Vandoorne
+30.193s
(11)
6
Oliver Turvey
+30.358s
(8)
7
Nyck de Vries
+39.162s
(6)
8
James Calado
+43.199s
(4)
9
Jean-Eric Vergne
+43.271s
(2)
10
Pascal Wehrlein
+44.841s
(2)
11
Sebastien Buemi
+45.254s
12
Jerome D’Ambrosio
+50.801s
13
Lucas di Grassi
12 Laps
14
Alexander Sims
12 Laps
15
Oliver Rowland
10 Laps
16
Edoardo Mortara
7 Laps
17
Andre Lotterer
5 Laps
18
Mitch Evans
5 Laps
19
Sam Bird
3 Laps
20
Felipe Massa
2 Laps
21
Antonio Felix da Costa
1 Lap
DNF
Ma Qing Hua
DNF
Daniel Abt
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
50
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
30
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
22
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
17
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
15
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
14
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
12
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
8
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
6
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
4
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
2
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
0
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
0
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
51
Envision Virgin Racing
49
Mercedes-Benz EQ
28
Mahindra Racing
19
GEOX DRAGON
15
NIO 333
14
TAG Heuer Porsche
12
Nissan e.dams
8
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
4
DS TECHEETAH
2
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
RACE RESULTS
CHALLENGE GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Peyo Peev
20:56.612s
(27)
2
Kevin Siggy
+2.945s
(18)
3
Lucas Mueller
+6.317s
(15)
4
Jan von der Heyde
+9.936s
(12)
5
Petar Brljak
+10.420s
(10)
6
Ben Hitz
+16.652s
(8)
7
Jacob Reid
+22.919s
(6)
8
Markus Keller
+23.837s
(4)
9
Niek Jacobs
+25.537s
(2)
10
Alex Lynn
+48.274s
(1)
11
Noah Reuvers
+54.395s
12
Simona de Silvestro
+57.757s
13
Kelvin Van der Linde
12 Laps
14
Jim Parisis
