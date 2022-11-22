Selangor FC will take on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the final of the TM Malaysia Cup 2022 after beating Terengganu 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals last night.

The 33-time winners of the Malaysia Cup confirmed their slot in the final of the oldest football competition in Malaysia in spite losing to Terengganu 1-0 at the Stadium Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

With the only goal of the game coming off Kipre Tchetche in the 35th minute, the win was not enough to overhaul the 3-1 advantage Selangor had carved in the first leg.

On the other hand, JDT confirmed their slot in the final after overpowering Sabah 4-1 on aggregate yesterday.

After beating Sabah 1-0 in the first leg, the southerners then turned on the power at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium to beat Sabah 3-1 with goals from Bergson da Silva (35th minute), Fernando Forestieri (41st) and Syafiq Ahmad (90th+3mins).

Sabah’s only goal of the game came off Taiki Kagayama in the 47th minute.

The final of the TM Malaysia Cup 2022 will be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 16 November 2022.

#AFF

#FAM

Pictures Courtesy #MFL

