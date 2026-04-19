Venue at the premiere of Laura Horváth’s documentary “Together We Rise” in Budapest, Hungary on April 16, 2026. // Mark Somay / Red Bull Content Pool

Together We Rise: How Laura Horváth Is Chasing The Crown dives into the Hungarian athlete’s rise to the top of functional fitness.

With the 2026 World Fitness Project (WFP) approaching — a functional fitness competition series programmed for athletes by athletes — a new documentary is shining a light on the grit it takes to get to the top and stay there. Now streaming, Together We Rise: How Laura Horváth Is Chasing The Crown shares an unflinching look at how the Hungarian functional fitness athlete dominated in the 2025 WFP season, culminating in a historic win in the finals in Copenhagen.

Now available on Laura Horváth’s YouTube channel and Red Bull TV, the premiere of Together We Rise took place in Horváth’s hometown of Budapest at the Urania National Film Theater. Here, athletes, media and creators came together in the capital to celebrate the release. Inside the historic building, guests left their mark in the form of handprints with a chalk wall and tested themselves in a ‘mini Kaduzs gym.’ Red Bull athlete Viki Gomez kept the vibes high with a BMX flatland performance, setting the tone for a night that reflected the energy of the film itself.

“It feels very special to share this moment with so many people and my friends and family,” Horváth said during the event. “In this documentary, you can get to know me a little bit better.”

Reflecting on her wider impact in the functional fitness space, WFP’s Global Event Director, Jason Ansley, sees Horváth as a significant “influence on not only the sport, but on women who follow her and the girls who are coming up,” he said during the event. “They need those people to look up to — and that’s who Laura is.”

At just under an hour, Together We Rise explores the foundations of Horváth’s success — from her exceptional strength and work ethic to the family support system behind-the-scenes. As seen in the documentary, an integral part of Horváth’s journey is her brother, Kristóf Horváth, who serves as her coach, mentor, and strategist. His approach to training reflects a clear philosophy both share: progress is built over time – not given. “Laura’s in a much better shape right now than she was at this time last season,” says Kristof. “We’re excited for the season ahead.”

That momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed within the sport. As Ansley puts it: “After Copenhagen, she reached a different level. I don’t think anybody is going to get in her way this season. It starts in London at the first WFP tour stop, and I’m excited to see how it plays out.”

The documentary arrives at a pivotal moment for 29-year-old Horváth, who is in the final stages of training for the upcoming 2026 WFP season. As a ‘Triple Crown’ athlete — a title earned with first-place finishes at the CrossFit Games, Rogue Invitational and the WFP, Together We Rise captures an athlete who is not looking back, but forward — resolutely focused on what comes next. “I’ve been focusing on the right things and working on those,” says Horváth. “We’ll see in a couple of months if it pays off.”

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