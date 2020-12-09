The FA of Singapore (FAS) are delighted to announce a five-year partnership with Danish company SELECT SPORT that will see them become the Official Referee Apparel Sponsor of the FAS.

The deal, which runs from 2021 to 2025, sees the FAS become the first in the world to utilize SELECT SPORT’s brand-new line of referee apparel.

It will also see SELECT SPORT become the Official Technical Partner of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) and Singapore Cup for the same time period and is valued at around SGD 240,000 annually.

This was officially unveiled at a signing ceremony by FAS President, Lim Kia Tong and Director of Ryudben Sports – the authorised distributor of SELECT SPORT in Singapore – Peter Lim, at Jalan Besar Stadium.

SELECT SPORT will kit out all FAS-registered Referees, from the SPL to Class 3 categories, with match-day apparel for all FAS-sanctioned matches.

Other equipment such as duffel bags, tactical boards and bibs will also be provided to the match officials, who were previously kitted out by Warrix Sport Sdn. Bhd.

FAS staff on duty at SPL matches will also be decked out in fresh SELECT SPORT attire such as polo T-shirts, while SELECT SPORT will also provide apparel such as bibs for use by match-day volunteers, ball kids and broadcast crew members.

Having been announced as the Official Match Ball supplier for the SPL and Singapore Cup earlier this month, which saw the SPL become the first top-flight professional football league

in Asia to partner SELECT SPORT, this deal represents an extension of SELECT SPORT’s partnership with the FAS.

It takes the overall combined value of all three deals to around SGD3.6 million from 2021 to 2025, which represents a substantial show of commitment and belief by SELECT SPORT in both the SPL and FAS, during a difficult period where football globally has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kia Tong, said: “We are very happy to further cement our relationship with SELECT SPORT with this comprehensive sponsorship. Our FAS match officials are a vital component of our competitions and the new attire and equipment provided by this partnership will enable them to continue to strive towards attaining higher standards in our Beautiful Game. The combination of professional apparel together with top quality match equipment and balls are representative of the high standards that both the FAS and SELECT SPORT are keen to establish for the SPL.“

SELECT SPORT CEO, Peter Knap, said in a pre-recorded speech: “This marks a significant milestone as we further strengthen our partnership with the FAS by becoming your Official Referee Apparel Sponsor. This is the first global partnership for Select’s brand-new line of referee apparel, and we are delighted to also be the Official Technical Partner of the Singapore Premier League and Singapore Cup. we are extremely pleased to have the FAS be the first in Asia to partner with us. This partnership will strengthen our brand and position in this part of the world, and we are excited about the future with you.”

Peter Lim, said: “Ryudben is delighted to further contribute to Singapore football with this partnership, which will help to enhance crucial elements of match-days by providing comfort to FAS match officials as they discharge their duties and boost the quality of play on the pitch with SELECT SPORT’s match balls. We look forward to working with SELECT SPORT and the FAS over the next five years.”

