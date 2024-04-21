The pulse-pounding action of Race 1 of Round 2 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in the Asia Superbike 1000cc category continued delivering high-speed drama and exhilarating moments for fans. Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of JDT RACING TEAM emerged victorious, clinching the top spot on the podium despite facing some challenges.

Earlier in the Qualifying session, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah secured pole position with a blistering lap time of 1’33:351s, showcased an impressive speed and precision on the track. He was closely followed by Nakarin Atiratphuvapat of Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo who clocked 1’33:623s and Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman TKKR BMW Racing Team at 1’33:660s.

As the race commenced, Hafizh asserted his dominance, storming into the lead from the outset. Behind him, Nakarin and Azlan fought fiercely, each determined to challenge Hafizh’s position at the front.

Throughout the race, Hafizh demonstrated exceptional control and skill, maintaining a steady pace and holding off his rivals despite increasing pressure. Behind him was Andi Farid Izdihar from Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo made his way from P7 to P3, mounted a relentless pursuit, but Hafizh held firm, defending his position with determination.

In the final lap, Andi closed in on and overtook Azlan to be in P2. Hafizh crossed the finish line in first place with a total time of 20’24:461s, securing a well-deserved victory.

Hafizh stated, “Today’s race was incredibly challenging, especially in the last few turns where my tyre started to become unstable. I had to dig deep and focus on maintaining control. I want to thank my team for their hard work and support, and I dedicate this win to my baby. Tomorrow, we’ll strive for even better stability and performance.”

Second place went to Andi who concluded the race at 20’25:215s, while Azlan finished clocked 20’27:603s to take third spot on the podium.

TOP 5 FASTEST – RACE 1

ASB1000

1. Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah – JDT RACING TEAM – 20’24:461s

2. Andi Farid Izdihar – Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo – 20’25:215s

3. Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman – TKKR BMW Racing Team – 20’27:603s

4. Yuki Kunii – SDG Team HARC-PRO Honda Ph. – 20’29:980s

5. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat – Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo – 20’30:139s

