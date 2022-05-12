After a wait ashore for the late breeze on Sunday, the race committee was able to complete the final flight of the round robin but, with a final warning signal at 4pm, it was not possible to complete a semi-final and final. The top 3 places for the event were therefore decided from the round robin. A three-way tie break for the top 3 teams was broken after an assessment of the win-losses of the teams and their results against each other. The calculation put Estonian Mati Sepp in the lead with 2 wins versus Italian Riccardo Sepe’s 1 win, and fellow Italian Rocco Attili’s with no wins. A challenging event for the organizers in light airs, Principle Race Officer and Porto Montenegro Marina Director Tony Browne was pleased to secure a result for the event; “We are extremely proud to have hosted this stage of the 2022 World Match Racing Tour at the Porto Montenegro Yacht Club. Even though wind conditions were not ideal, the on-water action was extremely tactical and exciting for sailors and spectators alike with all teams exhibiting high levels of skills onboard. We look forward to our continued involvement on the world match racing circuit, and to welcoming familiar faces again next year to Porto Montenegro.”