For the rest of the grid, a nervous few months lie ahead. 2021 World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) has everyone waiting on tenterhooks whether he will continue his journey with Yamaha, or head for pastures new. The progress of the YZR-M1 has hindered hopes of him signing a new deal, with its top speed a major stalling point, though Team Director Maio Meregalli insists that the Frenchman is the Iwata factory’s most pressing matter: “Fabio is our first priority. We are in contact with his team almost daily and we will try to find a way to reach an agreement as soon as possible. It’s true that he has received proposals, but we are confident and doing what we can to secure him for the next two or more years.”