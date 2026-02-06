The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will continue to be broadcast on Sky Italia in 2026 and 2027 following the renewal of the long-standing agreement between WorldSBK and the Italian broadcaster.

Sky Italia has been the exclusive home of WorldSBK in Italy since 2019, providing comprehensive coverage of production-based motorcycle racing at the highest level. The renewed agreement confirms Sky’s commitment to showcasing a championship built on real machines, real racing and close competition.

All three classes – WorldSBK, WorldSSP and the new World Sportbike category will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP, Channel 208 and NOW. In addition, WorldSBK class races will also be shown live free-to-air on TV8, ensuring wide accessibility for Italian fans.

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, WorldWCR, which features six rounds alongside the WorldSBK calendar, will also continue to be broadcast on Sky Italia as part of its motorsport offering.

WorldSBK’s production-based DNA and strong Italian following have made the Championship a natural fit for Sky’s motorsport portfolio. The partnership ensures consistent, high-quality coverage that reflects the technical relevance, competitive authenticity and human stories that define WorldSBK racing.

Coverage will begin with the opening round of the 2026 season at Phillip Island, Australia, from February 20th–22nd.

Giuseppe De Bellis, EVP News, Sports & Entertainment Sky Italia

“We are happy to renew our partnership with WorldSBK and to keep on offering our customers the unique emotions of this great world championship, and to add value on it with our outstanding editorial storytelling. After announcing the new deal for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, this new partnership is the ultimate statement about the importance of motorsport for Sky, which will guarantee an entertainment experience at the highest level.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director

“The roots of WorldSBK can be found in Italy and Sky Italia has been a strong and reliable partner for many years. This renewal ensures consistent, high-quality coverage of our Championship and makes WorldSBK accessible to a wide audience, both on pay TV and free-to-air.”

