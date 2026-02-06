Home girl Lau Xin En strides confidently into two semifinals of the first leg, Group C of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 here at the Kedah BA Hall in Alor Star today.

Up against Terengganu’s Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari in the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Singles, the 15-year-old Xin En took just half an hour to book her place in the next round, 21-8, 21-14.

Xin En, who usually partner Ellis Ng at the international stage, was with Qian Chor Yoon this time around.

And even then, the pair of Xin En-Chor Yoon were still potent in the Girls’ Doubles as they took 30 minutes to breeze 21-8, 21-18 through their quarterfinals encounter against Gai Ninn Xuen-Goh Wen Xuan.

The other semifinal tie of the Girls’ Singles will see See Jie Le, a standout from the Tan Kuan Badminton Academy in Alor Star, taking on Ang Sin Yin, who was the runner-up at last year’s Girls’ U14 Doubles JET Finals.

The 15-year-old Jie Le was 21-14, 21-14 winner over Negeri Sembilan’s Kok Ing Xin, who won the Girls’ U14 title at the Negeri Sembilan Closed in 2024, while Sin Yin endured Poh Hui Thong 20-22, 21-13, 21-13.

In the meantime, in Group A at Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Brenda Jong Jing Hui was also in her element as she booked two slots in the semifinals of the Girls’ Singles and the Doubles tomorrow.

In the quarterfinals, 15-year-old Brenda from Chung Hua Middle School No.1 in Kuching, took just 25 minutes to beat Kelantan’s Zafirah Izza Mohd Zamlee 21-11, 21-10.

However, in the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Doubles, the pair of Brenda Jong and partner Eunice Chong Yu Qian was fully stretched by Johor’s Honney Goh and Siti Nurmariah Mohammad Razapi.

In the hour-long duel, Brenda Jong-Eunice Chong took the first set 21-16 before Honney-Siti Nurmariah fought back to take the second set 27-25.

However, Brenda Jong-Eunice Chong scorched the third set 21-16 for the win.

ENDS

Like this: Like Loading...