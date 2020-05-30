Star-studded entry list revealed

Colourful and super-competitive grid of 50 cars guaranteed

The entry list has today been revealed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, to be held on 13/14th June, and it shows that the lure of motorsport’s greatest endurance race is very real…even if the race is to be held in the virtual world on this occasion.

An all-star roster of drivers has signed up to take part in the event which has been created to bring together endurance racing’s top manufacturers and teams and the world’s best esports squads.

The aim is not to replicate the entry list for the 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, round 7 of the FIA World Endurance Championship now taking place on 19/20th September, but to shine a spotlight on the sportscar classic and to provide 24-hours of top entertainment for competitors and fans around the world during this period of track inactivity due to coronavirus.

Among the entries are Formula One’s Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovanazzi plus former World Champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button. They will be racing alongside Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud, stars from F2 such as Jack Aitken and Louis Deletraz, an all-female line up representing Richard Mille and the FIA’s Women in Motorsport programme plus W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick in another entry. Endurance racing’s elite from manufacturers Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche and Toyota include Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, José María López, André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Nick Tandy, Miguel Molina, Darren Turner and Jan Magnussen plus so many more champions and legends from leading private teams across the LMP and GTE categories.

Add in names such as Barrichello, Fisichella, Fittipaldi, Massa, Panis, Rosenqvist, Vandoorne and Vergne plus world-renowned esports stars such as Greger Huttu, Rudy Van Buren, David Tonizza, Joshua Rogers and Jimmy Broadbent and there is a true feast of entertainment ahead both on and off track!

More details will be revealed next week about the different car liveries, plus how you can follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on TV, online and on social media channels around the world.

A press kit containing press releases, visuals, official poster and a presentation can be found HERE.

All information on the event can also be found on https://24virtual. lemansesports.com/

*Image above does not show every driver