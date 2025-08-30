Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng stayed perfect after three matches for the full nine points in the Cambodian Premier League 2025/26.After beating Naga World FC in their opening game of the season and then Angkor Tiger, defending champions Svay Rieng overcame Boeung Ket FC by the same 3-0 scoreline.Two quick goals in two minutes through Kwame (3rd and 5th), Soeuy Visal then completed the win for Svay Rieng with seven minutes left on the clock.In the meantime, Angkor Tiger remained second in the standings with six points from three matches, where they smashed Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 4-0 this week.

Davit Chanvibol was on a quick double with goals in the 9and 13minute, to be followed by efforts from Eduardo Junior (32) and Mark Ajay Kurita (60).

Photos Courtesy #Svay Rieng #Kirivong

