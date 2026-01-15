HSBC SVNS 3 brings sevens rugby back to Dubai less than two months after the top-tier HSBC SVNS Series kicked off at the Sevens Stadium. This weekend, eight men’s and eight women’s teams will take to the field, aiming to make their mark and move closer to the HSBC SVNS Championship later this year.

Women’s teams from Argentina, Colombia, Czechia, Mexico, Poland, Samoa, South Africa and Thailand, and men’s teams from Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong China, Italy, Madagascar, Samoa and Tonga, will all be competing for strong performances in World Rugby’s new three-tier sevens system.

The top two men’s and women’s sides this weekend will earn promotion to a three-event HSBC SVNS 2 series in Nairobi, Montevideo and Sao Paulo, taking place in February and March. There, they will face established sevens nations, including Kenya, Uruguay and the USA, providing a strong test for all sides.

Across the series, 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams will vie for a top-four finish to secure a place in the elite HSBC SVNS World Championship Series. The winner-takes-all championship will feature 24 teams across stops in Hong Kong (April), Valladolid (May) and Bordeaux (June).

“The team has high expectations,” Argentina captain Paula Pedrozo said, after the captain’s photograph in the dunes of Dubai. “We have been working hard to refine details and continue improving our defensive and attacking systems, analysing our opponents and, of course, analysing our strengths and weaknesses.

“The main objective is to qualify for SVNS 2. Winning the championship would be a nice bonus.”

Strong performances in SVNS 3 can open the door to higher-level competition, as Spain’s men’s side showed last season. After finishing tenth in the 2023-24 HSBC SVNS events and surviving the playoffs, Spain secured their place in the 2025 Series.

They then reached the final of the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles, narrowly losing to Australia, and established themselves as a team to beat on the world stage.

Catch all the action



Tickets for HSBC SVNS 3 are free at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai each day. Meanwhile, Fans around the world will be able to watch every match live on RugbyPass TV, bringing the excitement of HSBC SVNS 3 directly to global audiences.

