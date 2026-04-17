Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce a series of organisational changes within its technical department, aimed at reinforcing its focus on performance and innovation.

Effective immediately Ben Waterhouse assumes an expanded leadership role as Chief Performance and Design Engineer, with overarching responsibility across Design and Vehicle Performance, reporting directly to Technical Director Pierre Wache. Ben joined the Red Bull family from BMW-Sauber in 2014, first as Deputy Technical Director at Scuderia Toro Rosso, and since 2017 as Head of Performance Engineering at Oracle Red Bull Racing.

This evolution strengthens integration between these areas and will accelerate the development of competitive, high-performing solutions.

From 1 July, Andrea Landi will join as Head of Performance, reporting to Ben Waterhouse. Andrea brings extensive Formula 1 experience from his previous roles as Deputy Head of Vehicle Performance at Ferrari and Deputy Technical Director at VCARB. His expertise will further strengthen the Team’s performance capabilities.

These changes support the Team’s long-term technical ambitions and reflect its continued focus on developing internal talent while attracting leading expertise from across the sport.

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