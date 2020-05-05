Team Jumbo – Visma’s two riders, Robert Gesink and Steven Kruijswijk, won today’s stage, Astana Pro Team retained the Maglia Rosa. The Pink Race saw stage victory for the Italian national team (Soraya Paladin and Erica Magnaldi), while Trek-Segafredo retains the lead in the general clarification.

Team Jumbo – Visma have won the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual (30km and 710m vertical elevation over the finale of Stage 18 of the Corsa Rosa (Pinzolo – Laghi di Cancano, da Bocca del Braulio) thanks to Robert Gesink (53’05”, the best individual time) and Steven Kruijswijk (third best individual time), with a combined time of 1:47’27”, beating Astana Pro Team at 7’53” (with Jakob Fuglsang second, at 39″ from Gesink) and Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec in third at 19’48”.

Astana Pro Team, today represented by Jakob Fuglsang and Ion Izaguirre, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 26’15” lead over Team Jumbo – Visma and a 38’07” lead over Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec.

In the Pink Race, it was a stage victory for the Italian national team thanks to Soraya Paladin and Erica Magnaldi with a combined time of 2:10’10”. Astana Women’s Team finished second at 2’07”, with Katia Ragusa the stage’s fastest finisher at 59’30”; Trek-Segafredo in third at 6’28”.

Trek-Segafredo retained the lead in the general clarification with a 23’11” advantage over the Italian national team and 1:11’31” over the Astana Women’s Team.

INFO, RULES AND HOW TO REGISTER VIA THE EVENT’S GARMIN PLATFORM: WWW.GARMINVIRTUALRIDE.COM/IT

To experience the excitement of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, riders will simply need a Garmin Connect account in order to sign up for free at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Once registered, they can upload the GPX files of the Giro d’Italia Virtual’s seven stages and install them on their Garmin Edge cycle computer. Riders will also require a new generation smart trainer such as those offered by Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.

Signing up for the event will allow riders to compete in all seven stages of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. Registration is divided into four separate categories – ‘Amateur’, ‘Legends’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Woman’ – each with their own separate general classification. The registration portal is be available to access in four languages while the event’s official rulebook is accessible in both English and Italian.

THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL BY ENEL – SPONSORS

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NAMEDSPORT, Segafredo and Toyota.

FUNDRAISING FOR THE ITALIAN RED CROSS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RETE DEL DONO

RCS Sport is promoting a fundraising initiative in aid of the Italian Red Cross, accepting donations via the Rete del Dono giving portal, available at www.retedeldono.it/giro. Donations made via the portal until 10 May will enable the humanitarian organisation to continue working at the front line of the Covid-19 emergency, offering first responder aid, virus screening and psychological and logistical support amongst other vitally important activities in the fight against the epidemic. The fundraising campaign has been made possible by Rete del Dono – a longstanding partner of RCS Sport and notable coordinator of numerous successful sporting charity programs, including the Milano Marathon and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche. In the last few weeks alone, Rete del Dono has activated more than 70 fundraising campaigns aimed at battling the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Castelli have also pledged to donate 5 euros to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 Race Jersey purchased through their website – http://castelli-cycling.com/.