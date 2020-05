Juergen Gede will leave his post as the Technical Director for the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) next month following a mutual agreement against contractual renewal.

The former Schalke 04 player has been with the VFF since 2016 following an agreement with FIFA.

As Technical Director, Gede has been hard at work to unearth new talents and where he helped Vietnam to take the runners-up spot at the AFC U23 Championship in 2018.

He also helped Vietnam to the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2018.