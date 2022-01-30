The reigning Moto2™ World Champion and Spanish sensation will line-up in bright orange this year on factory RC16s
KTM’s sixth season of MotoGP™ action will see Tech3 KTM Factory Racing take the RC16 into competition for the longest series in the history of the sport. Raul Fernandez and 2021 Moto2™ World Champion Remy Gardner will attempt to establish themselves in the premier class during the 21-Grand Prix campaign as KTM chase their third successive year of earning at least one race victory.
KTM face 2022 with four factory riders and factory machines thanks to the fourth year of collaboration with the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Team. Herve Poncharal’s knowledgeable and decorated outfit will again help to induct two exciting new recruits: Gardner (23-years-old and six career victories) and 2021 Moto2™ runner-up Fernandez (21 and 10 triumphs in two classes). Both riders came through elements of KTM’s GP Academy and Aki Ajo’s fabled set-up in both the Moto2™ and Moto3™ divisions.
Remy Gardner: “I am thrilled to start my first season in the MotoGP class. This is the dream of every motorcycle racer and I cannot wait to get started. We already had a few tests in 2021 that were encouraging, so I am very excited to improve myself, continue to discover the bike, and be able to learn about this amazing class with so many talented riders.I am also looking forward to working again with Tech3, getting along with the team, and continuing the relationship with KTM. This is going to be a long,but interesting year. I know it won’t always be easy but I will always push, try and give the best of myself in order to get the best results we can without going too crazy. I will certainly take this season step by step, but I am very excited to start riding again.
Raul Fernandez: “I am really happy to do my first MotoGP season and it is a great opportunity for me. I remember only three years ago I was competing in the Moto3 World Championship, and now here I am in the MotoGP class. It is an absolute pleasure. This winter, I prepared differently than previous years in order to gain muscle and get stronger. The MotoGP bike is so much more powerful. The braking is different… Everything requires more physical fitness, so I did motocross and road bike training, some cycling and running, and I feel ready. My main goal this season will be to advance and progress race by race, and enjoy myself in every single one of them.”