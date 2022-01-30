The Commonwealth Bank Matildas have suffered a heartbreaking end to their AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign after South Korea stunned the green and gold with a late 1-0 victory

Tony Gustavsson’s side were determined to control the match early, keeping the ball tight while defending aggressively whenever South Korea recovered in their own half.

The Koreans showed their technical quality, however, managing to break the Australian resistance at certain points in the first half.

Kerr, Simon, and Foord may have been given a couple of opportunities to convert, yet it was the opposition that produced the best goal-scoring chances.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/commbank-matildas-bow-out-afc-womens-asian-cup-after-narrow-defeat-south-korea

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...