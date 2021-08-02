Terengganu FC’s hope of closing the gap on leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) was dented last night following their 0-0 draw against a determined Sabah FC side at home at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

The draw and the loss in their previous match (against Melaka United) meant that Terengganu are now eight points adrift of leaders JDT at the top of the 2021 Malaysian Super League (MSL) with 31 points from 16 matches played.

With JDT having just another workout 5-0 thrashing win over Perak at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, fourth-placed Penang FC fell to a 4-1 loss to Selangor at home at the City Stadium.

Ifedayo Olusegun fired in a brace (16th penalty and 90th minute) to be followed by goals from Danial Asri (49th) and Sean Selvaraj (57th) to give Selangor the full points as they remained fifth at the standings.

Penang’s only goal of the game was scored by David Rowley in the 40th minute.

2021 MALAYSIAN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Penang 1-4 Selangor FC

Kuala Lumpur City 1-1 Melaka United

JDT 5-0 Perak

Terengganu 0-0 Sabah

Sri Pahang FC 1-0 Petaling Jaya CFC

