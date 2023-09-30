Thailand and the Philippines women’s national teams were denied in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou China.

In the rounds of matches that were played this evening, Thailand were beaten 4-0 by host China while the Philippines were overwhelmed 8-1 by Japan.

At the Linping Sports Centre Stadium, Wang Shuang’s double (41st and 51st minute) sandwiched in between goals from Wang Shanshan (3rd) and Yang Lina (81st) propelled China into the semifinals.

At the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Mami Ueno grabbed four goals (76th, pen; 78th, 81st and 90th) for Japan with Haruka Osawa nailing a brace (58th and 90th minute).

The other two goals for Japan were scored by Momoko Tanikawa’s 40th-minute penalty and Remina Chiba (65th).

The Philippines’ only goal of the game came from Sarina Bolden in the 67th minute.

#AFF

#FAT

#Changsuek #PFF

Like this: Like Loading...