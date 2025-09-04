Thailand scored a comprehensive 3-0 beating of Fiji to book their place in the final of the King’s Cup in style at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Stadium last night.

It took the home team just ten minutes to get the opening goal through Benjamin Davis, before Teerasak Poeiphimai then made it 2-0 ten minutes later.

Prames Ajwilai made sure that the game was beyond reach of the Fijians with Thailand’s third goal of the game, two minutes after the breather.

With the win, Thailand will play Iraq for the title on 7 September 2025 following the latter’s 2-1 victory over Hong Kong.

Mohanad Ali Kadhim Al-Shammari was on a double (67th and 80th minute) with Hong Kong’s only goal of the game coming off Matthew Elliot Wing Kai Chin Orr’s 61st minute penalty.

#AFF

#FAT

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek

Like this: Like Loading...