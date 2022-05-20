Thailand made a clean sweep of the Futsal event at the 31st SEA Games when they won the men’s crown to add to the women’s title they won yesterday at the Ha Nam Gymnasium.

In the winner takes all round-robin tie, it was Thailand who emerged victorious as they silenced the home crowd with two well-taken goals for a 2-0 win over host Vietnam.

Thailand absorbed the early pressure before striker Mohamad Osamanmusa squeezed in the lead after just two minutes as Peerapat Kaewwilai then slammed in the second goal of the game eight minutes later.

Vietnam tried to get back into the match after the break when they opted for power play but the Thai defence stood firm as the score stayed to the finish.

The win for Thailand not only gave them the men’s and women’s titles at the SEA Games this year but also ensured them their fifth SEA Games crown in a row since the game was first introduced in 2007 in Thailand.

The Thais were also winners in 2011 (Indonesia), 2013 (in Myanmar) and 2017 (in Malaysia).

While Thailand won the gold, the loss for Vietnam meant that they had to settle for the bronze medal as Indonesia snatched the silver.

In the meantime, Myanmar came in fourth in the meet this year following their 4-4 draw against Malaysia.

Myanmar were 4-0 up at the break off a double from Thyne Phwet Aung (14th and 19th minute) and a goal each from Myo Thet Aung (14th) and Myo Myint Soe (16th).

But the Malaysians dragged themselves back into the game with goals from Muhammad Ekmal Sharin (25th and 38th), Muhammad Azri Rahman (30th) and Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin (39th)

SEA GAMES 2021

MEN’S FUTSAL

RESULTS

Malaysia 4-4 Myanmar

Thailand 2-0 Vietnam

ROLL OF HONOUR

GOLD: Thailand

SILVER: Indonesia

BRONZE: Vietnam

