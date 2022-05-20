Klang Hockey Fest is BACK with all the bells, whistles and, of course, standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This year’s edition marks the fifth edition of the tournament and significantly celebrates the 20th anniversary of Synergy Hockey Club.

This year’s 5th Klang Hockey Fest will be played over two days – the Veterans tournament on May 28, 2022 and the Open Category on June 25, 2022.

The Veteran Category is a nine-a-side tournament that will feature a 12 invitational teams, followed by a 20th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner at the Klang Executive Club.

The Open Category will feature 16 teams, battling for a total prize money of RM4,500. The winners will receive the Anthony Ravindra Arulanantham Challenge Trophy.

The late Anthony Ravindra featured prominently for Selangor. He was instrumental in Selangor winning the 1984 Tun Abdul Razak Cup. He has also played for the national team, as a fast right winger.

He was active in veteran tournaments and he was also involved in an Under-11 development programme in Klang, until he passed away in October 2019.

Anthony Ravindra also featured for Synergy Hockey Club in various tournaments and state league games, not forgetting in our previous editions of Klang Hockey Fest.

Synergy is proud to have Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd as our Diamond Partner. GSI (M) has offices and business partners in more than 30 countries and is a leading ingredient manufacturer and solution provider.

Synergy’s President Mr Gurdip Singh Mann and Secretary Mr KP. Kuganeson met with the GSI’s Chief Executive Officer and Technical Director, Dr Robert Basker and Miss Shelah Basker GSI’s Managing Director and CFO, to sign and present the sponsorship package for this year’s event.

“We are grateful for the support given by GSI over the past two years, and we look forward to their continuous support to grow Klang Hockey Fest” said Gurdip.

Synergy HC also wishes to thank Red Bull International Malaysia, SP Logistics, Our Journey, Megawan and other sponsors for supporting the 20th Anniversary Dinner and 5th Klang Hockey Fest.

Like this: Like Loading...