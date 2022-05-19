Two quick goals in the second half were enough to give Thailand the gold medal in the women’s Futsal event of the 31st SEA Games after beating Vietnam 2-1 at the Ha Nam Gymnasium.

In the final round robin tie of the tournament, both teams had gone into the match on the same six points from two matches played.

With what at stake, it came as no surprise that Thailand and Vietnam were cautious at the start as they played out a goalless draw in the first half.

The game came alive into the second half, with Patitta Moolpho grabbing the opener in the 25th minute as Sasicha Phothiwong then added the second goal three minutes later.

And while Trinh Ngoc Hoa managed to score Vietnam’s first goal in the 32nd minute, it came just a tad late for a revival as Thailand romped to their fifth consecutive SEA Games title.

In the meantime, Malaysia took the bronze medal with a 3-3 draw against Myanmar.

The Malaysians were on target off a double from Intan Sarahanisah (1st and 23rd minute) and Siti Asnidah (39th) as Myanmar replied through May Thet Paing (9th), an own goal from Siti Asnidah in the 16th minute and Yun Me Me Lwin (20th).

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FUTSAL

RESULTS

Malaysia 3-3 Myanmar

Thailand 2-1 Vietnam

ROLL OF HONOUR

GOLD: Thailand

SILVER: Vietnam

BRONZE: Malaysia

