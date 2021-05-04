In Germany, the e-tron GT1 starts at €99,800, the RS e-tron GT2 at €138,200

A new era of Gran Turismo: sporty, comfortable, and sustainable

Audi received numerous preorders for both of these impressive electric models

It’s an Audi unlike any other, and as of today, the e-tron GT is now on sale at dealerships across Europe. The fully electric Gran Turismo is available in two models, in both cases with all-wheel drive. As the Audi e-tron GT quattro1, it has a starting price of 99,800 euros in Germany. The RS e-tron GT2 is available starting at 138,200 euros.

With the launch of the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 and the RS e-tron GT2, the brand with the four rings is blazing a trail into the emotional, extremely exciting future of electric mobility. The four-door coupe reinterprets the traditional Gran Turismo concept – its design expressive, its technology revolutionary.

Two powerful electric motors – one on the front axle, the other on the rear axle – are responsible for the outstanding electric all-wheel drive. In the Audi e-tron GT quattro, they together deliver 350 kW (476 PS) and 630 Nm of torque; in the RS e-tron GT, those figures climb to 440 kW (598 PS) and 830 Nm of torque.

With its 84 kWh capacity (net), the lithium-ion battery allows the models to achieve ranges of up to 488 kilometers, while its 800-volt technology ensures that the battery can be recharged extremely quickly. As a result, the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 and the RS e-tron GT2 also stand out thanks to their exceptional suitability for day-to-day use and long-distance trips.

The RS e-tron GT2 is Audi’s new electric flagship model, and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.14 mph) in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h (155.14 mph). Its chassis includes features such as adaptive three-chamber air suspension and an electronic differential lock on the rear axle.

A coating of tungsten carbide on the brake pads further enhances the performance of the brake system, while the e-tron sport sound creates a fitting acoustic backdrop for this technological masterpiece. All of these features are also available for the Audi e-tron GT quattro1.

A number of options are available for both models, including up to 21-inch wheels, all-wheel steering, Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, and seat covers that contain a high percentage of recycled materials.

The e-tron GT goes on sale today

Customers have been able to preorder the all-electric Gran Turismo since mid-February, and Audi has received numerous preorders since then. The cars start shipping today in the 27 EU markets as well as in the United Kingdom. In Germany, the e-tron GT quattro1 has a list price starting at 99,800 euros, while the RS e-tron GT2 starts at 138,200 euros.

To coincide with the launch, Audi is unveiling the next phase of its global brand campaign in May with the slogan “Future is an Attitude”, highlighting the trail the brand with the four rings is blazing into the future of sustainable premium mobility.

It features actor and producer Tom Hardy, a longtime ambassador of the brand, who shares the passion of Audi for sustainability, design, and performance that is embodied by the new Audi RS e-tron GT2.

The accompanying TV spot “Passion Creates Progress” was produced using innovative technology that renders virtual environments in real time, thereby enabling a more sustainable method of production. All those interested can find further campaign elements online.

The Audi e-tron is the world’s best-selling premium electric car

With the launch of the e-tron GT, AUDI AG is continuing its transformation into a provider of sustainable premium mobility. In 2020, the brand with the four rings was by far the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles among Germany’s three premium brands.

The extremely successful Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback models recorded year-over-year growth of 79.5 percent last year, with 47,324 units delivered to customers. Globally, the Audi e-tron is the best-selling electric vehicle offered by a German premium manufacturer; in Norway, it was even the best-selling model overall in 2020.

More than 80 percent of the models in Audi’s range are currently available with an all-electric or electrified drive system, including plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and mild hybrid systems (MHEV).

And the carmaker’s EV offensive continues to pick up steam, with Audi increasing the number of all-electric models (BEVs) in its range from three to seven this year. Looking ahead, the company intends to have more than 20 all-electric models and an expanded PHEV lineup on the road by 2025.

