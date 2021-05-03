HRC, in particular, will continue work on their 2021 chassis, with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) using the crucial track time to fully acclimatise himself with the new RC213V. Meanwhile, over at KTM, all four men riding the 2021 RC16s will be hoping to find the improvements that will see them have a regular return to the sharp end of the premier class. World Champion Joan Mir has said Suzuki will try to fine-tune the setup of the GSX-RR ahead of the French Grand Prix.