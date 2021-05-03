Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the dramatic Spanish Grand Prix, MotoGP™ machines will once again be rolling out of pitlane at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for an important day of testing. Jerez’s Official Test is a vital day for some premier class factories to find answers to the questions that have blighted the early part of their 2021 campaigns.
HRC, in particular, will continue work on their 2021 chassis, with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) using the crucial track time to fully acclimatise himself with the new RC213V. Meanwhile, over at KTM, all four men riding the 2021 RC16s will be hoping to find the improvements that will see them have a regular return to the sharp end of the premier class. World Champion Joan Mir has said Suzuki will try to fine-tune the setup of the GSX-RR ahead of the French Grand Prix.
Both Aprilia and Yamaha could be a man down, however, with Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo’s participation put into serious doubt after both suffered arm pump problems on Sunday. Finally, Ducati’s Jack Miller jokingly said he hopes it’ll be a quiet day on Monday, so he can properly enjoy his victory throughout Sunday night.
