It is inspired by the world’s premier desert rally: the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1. On the exterior, the special model’s raised chassis and the optional decals are reminiscent of the RS Q e-tron designed for the Dakar Rally and featuring an electric drive system and an energy converter. The off-road capabilities of this exclusive SUV, combined with its high and instantly available torque, are perfect for adventurous people who also want to drive off the beaten path electrically. The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 can be ordered in the first quarter of 2024. In Germany prices start from around 120,000 euros. The Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is based on a Q8 advanced 55 e-tron quattro2. The net battery size is 106 kWh (gross: 114 kWh) and the quattro drivetrain, with its two motors, delivers 300 kW in boost mode with a torque of 664 Nm. This means the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.8 seconds with the standard tires. With the General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires, the car reaches 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The range according to the WLTP is up to 487 kilometers. The top speed is limited to 200 km/h (124 mph). Compared to the base model, the electric SUV with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires has 31 millimeters higher ground clearance and is designed for better handling on loose surfaces such as gravel or snow. In the base setting, the vehicle has a ground clearance of 206 millimeters. At higher speeds, the vehicle gradually lowers – by 15 millimeters at 85 km/h (53 mph), 17 millimeters at 100 km/h (62 mph), and 13 millimeters at 120 km/h (75 mph). This optimizes driving stability at high speeds for improved aerodynamics and range. In conjunction with the front angle of approach of 20 degrees and the rear angle of approach of 26 degrees, the electric SUV is well prepared to tackle light off-road terrain. The vehicle has a ramp angle of 19 degrees. The control strategy for the air suspension was also revised to meet the requirements typical of off-road driving. The wading depth is 300 mm. Distinctive exterior accentuates sporty off-road look The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is available in Siam Beige metallic, Mythos Black metallic, and Magnetic Gray. The Singleframe always comes in body color. As an option, the projection light in the Singleframe, with its light strip, creates a visually consistent connection between the headlights. The Bottom Line also comes finished in Mythos Black metallic, giving the vehicle a touch of stability and grip. Widened and continuous wheel arch trims at the front and rear lend the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 a confident stance on the road. When the driver’s door is opened, LED lights project the words “edition Dakar” onto the street. The individual class of the edition Dakar is also reflected in the exclusive key cover with a special branding. A convenience key (with anti-theft alarm system) is available as an option, which can be used to open the doors and luggage compartment lid via wireless communication between the key and the vehicle. The key can also lock the vehicle via sensors on the door handles. The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 can be fitted with a unique decal package inspired by the legendary RS Q e-tron. Starting with the body color Mythos Black metallic, the car receives a partial embellishment. This means that the wrap uses purposeful transparencies and does not mask the entire surface, even though all exterior components are treated. The wrapped models are limited to 99 units. On the D-pillar, the special model’s serial number can be seen in frosted lettering. The edition Dakar features extensive standard equipment The special edition model rolls off the production line with Matrix LED headlights and taillights as standard for precise and high-resolution road illumination. Standard equipment also includes tinted sun visors for the tailgate, rear door, and side windows. On the inside, the S line interior is now standard : This package includes deeply contoured sports seats upholstered in Dinamica microfiber and artificial leather. The vehicle also features a multifunction sport leather steering wheel, an elegant black roof lining, stainless steel pedals, and a comfort center armrest. The decorative inlays come in brushed matte aluminum, while the door sills feature aluminum inserts. The upper part of the instrument panel and the lower interior elements are finished in black artificial leather. The Audi Sport stitching package in red is available as an option. It adds contrasting accents with colored stitching on the sport seats, steering wheel, knee pads, and door armrests. The seat belts are also trimmed in red to blend in perfectly with the cabin’s sporty feel. A head-up display supplements the screens. It projects important information right onto the windshield – the projections seem to float front of the driver. Another new feature is a display in the MMI operating system that displays information the vehicle’s tilt angle. Plus, Audi offers MMI background images on the MMI display created especially for the edition Dakar1. In the MMI display, Audi offers theme worlds generated especially for the Edition with MMI background images and coordinated ambient lighting. The spirit of the vehicle is represented here in three scenes: from desert thunderstorms and tire tracks to a dune landscape. The Audi phone box makes phone use very convenient. It connects the driver’s smartphone, which it charges inductively, to the car antenna. The edition also comes standard with the City and Tour assistance packages. The robust equipment of the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 offers further proof of its practicality. The storage and luggage compartment package is also a standard feature. The durable luggage compartment liner and the sturdy floor mats feature edition lettering. The special edition also comes standard with a roof rack. With its load capacity of 40 kilograms (88 lbs.), the roof rack can be used to store a variety of items. A bag for the roof rack and straps for attaching accessories are included. A second charging socket can be used to charge the high-voltage battery using the Combined Charging System Type 2 (CCS2). What’s more, the e-tron charging system offers everything adventure-seekers need to charge their vehicle – whether at home, with friends, or at a vacation home. The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is delivered with eight tires. The car comes fitted with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires for excellent off-road resilience. The tires also ensure improved grip on a variety of surfaces including gravel, stony terrain, mountain and forest paths, and snow. The special tread pattern optimizes acceleration as well as braking and lateral control quality while also enabling the tires to efficiently self-clean, especially when driving on muddy surfaces. The Grabber AT3 also have excellent driving characteristics and low noise emission on asphalt roads for significantly increased driving comfort. The all-terrain tires have an M+S marking, meaning they are suitable for year-round use. A set of summer tires on 20-inch wheels in an attractive 5-V spoke S design is also included with the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1. More light, visibility, and sound: Special features The optional ambient light package plus with six predefined color profiles stages the interior to great effect. Featuring extensive contour lights in up to 30 colors, it precisely traces the elemental lines of the interior. As an alternative to the standard two-zone automatic air conditioning, Audi offers four-zone automatic air conditioning. The system can use an optional second high-voltage heater to noticeably increase the heating power. This means that the interior warms up faster in very cold conditions, while the additional battery heater ensures that the battery is ready for charging in very low temperatures. The optional Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound makes the electric SUV an even greater high-end sound experience. It drives 16 speakers with 705 watts of power. The optionally available virtual side mirrors with cameras reduce the overall width of the vehicle by 15 centimeters, improving the drag coefficient. The virtual mirrors provide clearer visibility than conventional mirrors in dusty or wet off-road conditions.