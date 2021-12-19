Ticket sales for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 semi-final matches commenced today with priority given to the Singapore zones.

The two-legged semi-finals will see Singapore battle the winner of Group B on 22 and 25 December 2021 as the team bids to qualify for the finals for the first time in nine years.

Tickets will be similarly priced at S$25.00 for adults and S$15.00 for children 12 years of age and under. Fans can enjoy a 20% discount if they purchase an SG Semi-Final Bundle at S$40.00, which will consist of one ticket for each semi-final leg.

Singapore zone sections will be sold at the National Stadium’s box office at Kallang Wave Mall from 12pm to 8.30pm on Sunday, 19 December, and 10am to 8.30pm on Monday, 20 December.

These tickets will be strictly open for sale to Singaporeans and permanent residents only who will be required to show their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) or passport for verification purposes at the point of purchase. Fans are strongly advised to purchase their tickets early from the National Stadium box office in order to avoid disappointment.

Fans who had previously purchased Group A tickets and opted to receive marketing information will be sent an exclusive link via email to purchase their tickets online, beginning from Sunday, 19 December, with each account able to buy eight tickets per matchday. Fans who do not have the exclusive link are strongly advised to purchase tickets from the National Stadium box office.

General sales, which include away and neutral zones, will then open from 9am on Tuesday 21 December, and will be available for purchase online at www.fas.org.sg/tickets as well as the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588).

Similarly, ticket sales for the semi-final match-up between Thailand and the runner-up of Group B on 23 and 26 December will also be open for sale from 9am on Tuesday 21 December and are available for purchase online via www.fas.org.sg/tickets as well as the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588).

All semi-final matches will kick off at 8.30pm at the National Stadium. Gates will open two hours before and fans are advised to make their way to the stadiums early to avoid any delays for entry. Fans will continue to be issued a coloured wrist tag for identification that allows re-entry, after showing proof of full vaccination* and completing the mandatory bag checks. Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination. Similarly, children aged 12 and below, who are exempted from vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years old and above. All children aged three and above will need a ticket for entry. In line with COVID-19 safe management measures, strict safe distancing measures will be maintained with seating in groups of two and 1m safe distancing between each group. Food and drinks are not permitted in the stadiums and fans are required to wear their masks at all times. *A person is fully vaccinated after they have received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines (e.g. Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen, Sinopharm, Sinovac-CoronaVac) including their respective duration post-vaccination for the vaccine to be fully effective. #AFF #ASC2020 #FAS #EmergingStrongerTogether

