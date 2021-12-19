Indonesia took Group B in style tonight with a 4-1 demolition of Malaysia as Vietnam emerged runners-up after whitewashing Cambodia 4-0 in the final rounds of group matches yesterday.

At the National Stadium, Indonesia came back from a goal down to win not only the tie but also the group as they pushed Vietnam to the runners-up spot in spite of the defending champions’ comprehensive victory at the Bishan Stadium.

“I had expected Vietnam to win easily against Cambodia. Therefore, we have to compete on points. We worked hard and could score a lot of goals. Congratulations to the players,” said Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong.

“We gave encouragement to the players so that they are more confident to move away from the bad mentality and duel for everything. From what I see, the young players in this team are getting better and better.”

Added Pratama Arhan, who was selected as the Man of the Match: “This is the result of the hard work of the team, staff and the coaches. In the next match, we will work hard again to advance to the final.”

Malaysia had started the match well with midfielder R. Kogileswaran giving them the lead after 13th minutes

But Indonesia never sat back as they pushed forward in numbers for Irfan Jaya to find the back of the net twice in the 36th and 43rd minute.

Just five minutes into the second half and Indonesia were already 3-1 up off Pratama Arhan (50th minute) before defender Elkan Baggott then finished things off eight minutes to the end with a well-taken header.

“Yes, we started well in the first 15 minutes. But we do not have good quality centre backs to hold the defensive line. That gave us problems especially against the speedy Indonesian players,” said Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

In the meantime at the Bishan Stadium, Vietnam found the back of the net twice in either half for them to walk away 4-0 winners over Cambodia.

Just four minutes in, striker Nguyen Tien Linh beat the offside trap to score before he doubled the advantage with an exquisite strike from 20metres in the 27th minute.

A header from Bui Tien Dung in the 55th minute put Vietnam further in front as Nguyen Quang Hai then finished things off two minutes later for the final scoreline.

“We scored four goals today and we are satisfied with the results,” said Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo.

“It does not matter who we play against in the semifinals. All teams are the same.”

Said Quang Hai: “important we won today. Personally, it does not matter who we play against next.”

Added Cambodian head coach Ryu Hirose: “we tested our tactics against the best team in ASEAN. So it is time to go back and analyse for our next assignment.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP B

RESULTS

19 December 2021

National Stadium

Malaysia 1-4 Indonesia

Bishan Stadium

Vietnam 4-0 Cambodia

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Pictures Courtesy of Sportfive

Like this: Like Loading...