TMGM proudly announced that it is the Official Online Trading Platform of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, a biennial football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Through this deal brokered by SPORTFI V E, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup, TMGM aims to increase their market share in Southeast Asia through this strategic partnership.

The AFF Suzuki Cup is a highly anticipated event, contested by the national teams of Southeast Asia and has been scheduled to take place in Singapore between 1st December 2021 – 1st January 2022.

“The key markets we are hoping to further brand awareness in are Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and the Philippines,” commented Chief Marketing Officer, Angelo D’Alessio.

“Similar to the Australian Open tennis tournament partnership, where the TMGM brand is highly visible on the fan favourite Speed Serve; this December, football fans will see the TMGM brand on the event cam carpet, broadcasted throughout all the matches of the football tournament.”

The integrated marketing campaign will also include brand visibility at key events (starting with the recently staged Official Draw), and digital and social media presence across TMGM.COM, the official AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 website (affsuzukicup.com), and goal.com (the event’s official football website partner).

TMGM will have activation at the Fan Village, where football fans can kick the ball into the goal, and participants will have the chance to win merchandise. There will be a leaderboard recording the top 10 scores, and the winner will receive 2 x tickets to the Final Match.

“TMGM will launch the brand’s new mascot ‘Max the Globe’ in a series of online videos,” revealed TMGM Head Of Sponsorship, Jasmyna Mercer. “Attendees at the Fan Village will be able to interact with Max, and take photos with him when he makes his live event debut for the first time at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.”

With tickets exclusively extended to TMGM Clients, customer experience enhancement is also an added benefit. Clients will have the opportunity to attend the highly anticipated event across all matches, as well as participate in Interactive Webinars hosted by TMGM.

“We’re excited to commence our partnership with the AFF Suzuki Cup,” said TMGM CEO, Lee Yu. “As a leading global CFD Broker, TMGM is always looking for opportunities to innovate, expand our brand, as well as enhance experiences for our clients.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are delighted to welcome onboard our newest sponsor TMGM into the AFF Suzuki Cup family. TMGM is one of the fastest growing CFD providers in the world and we are excited to be in partnership with them to engage their key audiences through football.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, added, “We are excited to have TMGM come on board as a sponsor of the tournament. AFF Suzuki Cup is the crown jewel of ASEAN football and a great platform for TMGM to grow their brand presence in the region. We look forward to seeing the partnership in action when the tournament kicks off in Singapore in December.”

For more information about this partnership, or to learn about the benefits of being a TMGM Client, visit TMGM.COM

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...