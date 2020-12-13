The 12 newcomers to the Vietnam national team this month are not there just to make up the numbers.

Head coach Park Hang-seo has called up a total of 37 players for the training camp this month with 12 of them making their debut under the Korean tactician.

“I want these players to have time to integrate with tactics of the national team. Each position on the field has a new player. I want them to create sound competition among players in the team,” said Hang-seo.

The ASEAN champions will be in camp until 28 December 2020, where they will play two friendlies against the Vietnam U22 team on 23 and 27 December.

“I want my players to redirect their roles and positions in the national team. In clubs, players have their own duties, but in the national team, players must redefine that,” he added.

Vietnam’s next match would be against Malaysia in March 2021 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

They will also be defending their crown at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 set to be held in December 2021.

