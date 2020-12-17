Junior Terminators stamped their authority on the second day of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Junior Mixed Team Championship when scored their second win in two matches after beating Junior Transformers 8-4 today.

Led by Ong Zhen Yi, Junior Terminators were motivated following their fabulous win yesterday as they took a 3-0 lead through mixed doubles pair of Jimmy Wong-Cheng Su Hui, the men’s doubles Kang Khai Zing-Muhd Faiq and women’s doubles Adiyna Anuar-Ong Xin Yee.

Junior Transformers tried to gain ground through Justin Hoh who defeated Dylan Ooi 15-4, 15-12, but Junior Terminators would once again widen the advantage to 5-1 after Muhd ​​Fazriq Mohd Razif strolled over Anson Cheong 15-7, 15-8.

But Junior Transformers dug deep and they duly collected the next three consecutive points to close up to 4-5.

Starting with Khor Jing Wen-Valeree Siow in the women’s doubles when they defeated Oh Jia Qi-Siti Nurshuhaini Azman 10-15, 15-8, 15-11 to be followed by Choi Jian Sheng-Wan Muhammad Arif (men’s doubles) who overcame Jimmy Wong-Muhammad Haikal 15-10, 15-12 and then Low Han Chen’s victory over Muhd ​​Faiq (15-11, 2-15, 13-15 in the men’s singles).

However, the Junior Terminators would shut the door on Junior Transformers’ attempted revival when they picked up the remaining four points to confirm their 8-4 victory.

Kee Is Qian improved on yesterday’s showing to beat Aaron Tai 15-11, 13-15, 15-14 in the men’s singles as Ong Xin Yee picked up the point in the women’s singles to coast past Ng Wen Xi 15-4, 15-5.

Adiyna Anuar bounced back from a previous defeat to subdue Tan Zhing Hui 13-15, 15-14, 15-13 while Siti Nurshuhaini Azman ensured the eighth points for Junior Terminators after beating Joanne Ng 15-3, 15-14.

Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif, who was the hero for Junior Terminators yesterday, was elated with the team’s achievement.

“I lost my first game yesterday to (Ong) Ken Yon as I could not compose myself. Today was a lot better and we are very happy with the support from the team as it pushed all of us to give our best.

“In my match today, I had some difficulty adjusting because of the pressure from the opposing supporters. But after the second set and so on, the confidence level got better,” said Fazriq.

Junior Terminators has now collected 2 points from two matches with Junior Avengers, Junior Transformers on the same 1 point each.

Junior Dominators has yet to pick up a point.

Meanwhile, Junior Avengers kept themselves in the hunt for the top two spots after picking up their first win and the first point when they beat Junior Dominators 8-4.

It was an intense first four matches with both teams tied two apiece.

Jacky Kok-Go Pei Kee won the opening point for Junior Avengers after beating Wong Vin Sean-Low Yeen Yuan 15-11, 15-11 but Ferdinan Ramno-Lok Hong Quan then equalised for Junior Dominators following his 15 -8, 15-12 Jan Jireh Lee-Yeow Chun Cher.

Chan Wen Tse-Siti Zulaikha put Junior Avengers back in front after overcoming Carmen Ting-Christine Lam 14-15, 15-7, 15-12 as Junior Dominators again equalised through Rex Hooi Shao Herng’s victory over V Poopathi 15- 14, 15-8.

With the score at 2-2, Junior Avengers hauled in the next six points in a row including through captain Jacky Kok Jing Hong who defeated Ong Ken Yon 15-11, 15-12 in the men’s singles and then in the women’s singles with Siti Zulaikha Azmi beating Oo Shan Zi 15-9, 10-15, 15-8.

“We did very well today as a unit. Even though we lost yesterday, we did not despair and continued to fight hard for the win,” said Jacky.

“I made fewer mistakes today and managed to win the point. For the team, I just wanted the players to play well and look for the experience to get better. Winning or losing is not important.”

RESULTS

Junior Avengers – Junior Dominators: 8-4

XD Jacky Kok+Go Pei Kee – Wong Vin Sean+Low Yeen Yuan (15-11, 15-11) 1-0

MD2 Jan Jireh Lee+Yeow Chun Cher – Ferdinan Ramno+Lok Hong Quan (8-15, 12-15) 0-1

WD2 Chan Wen Tse+Siti Zulaikha – Carmen Ting+Christine Lam (14-15, 15-7, 15-12) 1-0

MS2 V. Poopathi – Rex Hooi Shao Herng (14-15, 8-15) 0-1

MS4 Lee Yen Wei – V. Tamilarasu (12-15, 15-8, 15-12) 1-0

WD1 Cheng Su Hui+Go Pei Kee – Tan Zhing Yi+Wong Lily (15-11, 15-4) 1-0

MD1 Beh Chun Meng+Liew Xun – Goh Boon Zhe+Wong Vin Sean (9-15, 15-2, 15-13) 1-0

MS1 Jacky Kok – Ong Ken Yon (15-11, 15-12) 1-0

MS3 Jan Jireh Lee – Lok Hong Quan (15-11, 10-15, 15-7) 1-0

WS2 Siti Zulaikha – Oo Shan Zi (15-9, 10-15, 15-8) 1-0

WS3 Chan Wen Tse – Carmen Ting (13-15, 15-8, 12-15) 0-1

WS1 Myisha Mohd Khairul – Tan Zhing Yi (10-15, 15-13, 13-15) 0-1

Junior Terminators – Junior Transformers: 8-4

XD Jimmy Wong+Cheng Su Yin – Chua Kim Sheng+Valeree Siow (15-10, 15-8) 1-0

MD2 Kang Khai Xing+Muhammad Faiq – Aaron Tai+Low Han Chen (15-11, 6-15, 15-12) 1-0

WD2 Adiyna Anuar+Ong Xin Yee – Chong Jie Yu+Lim Yi Wei (9-15, 15-6, 15-11) 1-0

MS1 Dylan Ooi – Justin Hoh (4-15, 12-15) 0-1

MS2 Muhammad Fazriq – Anson Cheong (15-7, 15-8) 1-0

WD1 Oh Jia Qi+Siti Nurshuhaini – Khor Jing Wen+Valeree Siow (15-10, 8-15, 11-15) 0-1

MD1 Jimmy Wong+Muhammad Haikal – Choi Jian Sheng+Wan Muhammad Arif (10-15, 12-15) 0-1

MS3 Muhammad Faiq – Low Han Chen (15-11, 2-15, 13-15) 0-1

MS4 Kee Is Qian – Aaron Tai (15-11, 13-15, 15-14) 1-0

WS2 Ong Xin Yee – Ng Wen Xi (15-4, 15-5) 1-0

WS3 Adiyna Anuar – Tan Zhing Hui (13-15, 15-14, 15-13) 1-0

WS1 Siti Nurshuhaini – Joanne Ng (15-3, 15-14) 1-0

