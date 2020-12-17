Bali United and Persija Jakarta have been selected as the two teams which will represent Indonesia for the AFC Cup 2021.

This was decided following the virtual meeting of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) Executive Committee that was held yesterday.

“For the AFC Cup 2021, it was decided that Bali United and Persija Jakarta will be Indonesia’s representatives,” said PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

“Bali United because they were the Liga 1 champions for 2019 while Persija Jakarta were the runners-up for the Piala Indonesia 2018/2019.

“Also, these two teams have met the criteria which has ben set and they have also received the AFC Club Licensing for cycle 2020.”

At the same meeting too, it was decided that the PSSI will hold their Congress on 26-28 February 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...