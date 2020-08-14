Ng Tze Yong underlined his credentials in the Badminton Associaton of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championships when he dumped high-riding Cheam June Wei in the men’s singles event this evening here in Bukit Kiara.

June Wei, who was hoping for the full points tonight to solidify his position at the top of the standings, came undone when Tze Yong coast to a 21-12, 21-15 win.

“I did not play well at all and he (Tze Yong) took the chance to control the game. I do not have any other explanation but to just accept this defeat,” said June Wei.

The win has certainly stoked the fire in Tze Yong to win one of the top two slots into the next round although the 20-year-old felt that it is better not to get carried away.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead where I would rather just give my best in every game. Of course, I want to go to the final after tonight’s win, but I don’t want to make it as the most important target at this time,” said Tze Yong.

In spite of the loss, June Wei is still leading the standings in the men’s singles with three points while Leong Jun Hao and Tze Yong are on the same two points in second and third positions.

And tomorrow in the final fixtures of the group, Jun Hao will be up against the Division 2 runners-up Lim Chong King while Tze Yong will take on Aidil Soleh Sadikin to decide which two players will make the final.

In the meantime, mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing confirmed their position as group winners – following their 21-18, 20-22, 21-18 win over Hoo Pang Roon-Cheah Yee See this evening.

The win ensured Kian Meng-Pei Jing the full points from three matches played.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will take on Chan Peng Soon-Goh Lui Ying (group runners-up) in the final to determine the overall champion.

On the other hand, former world No. 1 Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong confirmed their position as Group B winners.

A 21-16, 27-25 straight set victory over Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani ensured V Shem-Wee Kiong their position at the top of the group, surpassing Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Chong who had to be content with the runners-up spoy

The semifinals action tomorrow will see V Shem-Wee Kiong up against Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik while Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Chong will play Group A champions Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii.

RESULTS – EVENING SESSION

MEN’S SINGLES

Cheam June Wei vs Ng Tze Yong (21-12, 21-15)

MEN’S DOUBLES – GROUP B

Goh V Shem / Tan Wee Kiong vs Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (21-16, 27-25)

MIXED DOUBLES

Tan Kian Meng / Lai Pei Jing vs Hoo Pang Ron / Cheah Yee See (21-18, 20-22, 21-18)

