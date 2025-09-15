USA have secured qualification for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 after defeating Samoa 29-13 in the fifth-place play-off of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 on Sunday, 14 September, in Denver, Colorado. The result confirms the Eagles’ return to rugby’s biggest stage after missing out on Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

Roared on by their home fans, USA delivered a statement performance to overcome Samoa and seal one of the three qualification places available through the Pacific Nations Cup. With Fiji and Japan already pre-qualified following RWC 2023, the Eagles’ win ensures they will take their place at Australia 2027 following in the footsteps of Canada and Tonga who qualified last weekend.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 not only crowns a champion but also serves as a vital qualification pathway to the expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup in 2027. SA’s triumph makes them the 22nd team to secure their ticket to Australia.

The Eagles will appear in their ninth Rugby World Cup, having last competed at Japan 2019. With the excitement of hosting RWC 2031 on the horizon, qualification for Australia 2027 offers the USA an important opportunity to showcase their growth on the world stage and inspire a new generation of fans.

Currently ranked 19th in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, the USA will also look ahead to the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw in December 2025, where they will discover their pool opponents.

Samoa’s qualification hopes are not over, however. Following their defeat in Denver, Manu Samoa will now face Chile in a two-legged South America/Pacific Play-off on 20 September in Salt Lake City and 27 September in Viña del Mar, Chile, with the winner on aggregate claiming the 23rd place at Australia 2027 and the loser joining the Final Qualification Tournament (Dubai, 8–18 November, 2025).

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be hosted in Australia (1 October – 13 November, 2027), heralding a new era for the sport with 24 teams, six pools of four and a round of 16 for the first time. The tournament promises to be a landmark moment in rugby’s global growth, with the Eagles proudly among the qualified nations. – www.world.rugby

