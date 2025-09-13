USA successfully defended the mixed 4x400m title and equalled their championship record from two years ago, clocking 3:08.80.

They avoided a repeat of the dramatic finish from 2023 by finishing comfortably ahead of the rest of the field, but Femke Bol once again finished strongly to anchor The Netherlands to silver.

Bol – who famously fell in the closing stages in Budapest two years ago – crossed the finish line in 3:09.96 to secure silver ahead of Belgium (3:10.61).

Result: 1 United States (USA) 3:08.80 =CR, 2 Netherlands (NED) 3:09.96, 3 Belgium (BEL) 3:10.61

Chebet kicks to 10,000m title

Beatrice Chebet added the world 10,000m title to her Olympic gold and world record over the distance, kicking to victory in 30:37.61.

Making her World Championships 10,000m debut, the Kenyan 25-year-old tracked defending champion Gudaf Tsegay at the bell – joined by Agnes Ngetich and Nadia Battocletti. Chebet waited until the final bend to unleash her devastating kick and her rivals had no response. Battocletti chased her over the line, securing silver in an Italian record of 30:38.23, while Tsegay got bronze in 30:39.65.

Result: 1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 30:37.61, 2 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 30:38.23, 3 Gudaf Tsegay 30:39.65

