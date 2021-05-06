The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) have announced the postponement of the 2021 LS V League 1 following a resurgent of COVID-19 cases.

There were supposed to be seven matches to be played on the 13th matchday of the V League 1 later today, but the VPF decided to postpone all the matches to another day.

The decision for postponement could not have come at an opportune time for the Vietnam national team as they look to gear up for their final rounds of matches in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.

