Three podiums at Slovakiaring: Team Duck Racing v ACR won three trophies with the Audi R8 LMS in the second round of the Eset V4 Cup in the Slovak Republic. In the one-hour endurance race, the Czech Daniel Skalický was the third best participant in the GT3 category. For the following first sprint his compatriot Petr Kačirek took over the cockpit and celebrated second place. Skalický returned to the Audi R8 LMS for the second sprint race and finished the competition as third best GT3 driver.

Victory with Space Drive: Markus Winkelhock celebrated his first victory at the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS without traditional steering column at the Lausitzring. The Audi Sport driver was part of one of three driver line-ups who were at the start of the GTC Race series with the Space Drive system from Schaeffler Paravan. Instead of a mechanical transmission of the steering force, a fail-safe drive-by-wire system is used. This development, which is essential for road-legal vehicles driven by handicapped drivers and is considered a key technology for autonomous driving, has been proving its ability to work precisely and reliably even under the highest demands in racing since last year. Under the entry of Space Drive Racing, the Phoenix Racing team run the racing car with the innovative technology. Winkelhock had initially finished the Goodyear 60 race in third place together with private lady driver Carrie Schreiner. In qualifying for the first sprint race, in which only individual drivers compete, he secured first place on the grid with a lead of almost three tenths of a second. The 40-year-old professional won the 30-minute sprint 158 thousandths of a second ahead of Mercedes driver Maximilian Götz, followed by Porsche driver David Jahn. All three drivers on the podium relied on the Space Drive system.