The National Futsal HDBank Championship 2021 will start on Sunday in Buon Ma Thuot City in Dak Lak Province – as announced by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

With 12 teams taking part, the tournament will be divided into two phases.

The first phase which is the qualifying round will be held at the Dak Lak Gymnasium from 28 March to 5 April 2021 with the participation of Cao Bang, Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak, Tan Hiep Hung, Quang Nam, Viet Football and Luxury Hạ Long.

The top four teams will then advance to the second round where they will be joined by the top six teams from last year – Thai Son Nam, Sahako, Sanvinest Sanatech Khanh Hoa, Zetbit Sai Gon FC, Hieu Hoa Da Nang, and Thai Son Bac.

The first leg of the second phase will be held at the Dak Lak Gymnasium from 4-30 April 2021.

The second leg will then be held on 5-26 July in Can Tho city with the winner to represent Vietnam at the AFC Futsal Championships 2021.

The winner of the National Futsal HDBank Championship will receive a VNĐ500 million (USD 21,400) prize.

