Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal needs to pinch himself to ensure he’s not in a dream.

From a YouTube sensation to becoming the first Malaysian goalscorer in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, the 27-year-old is finally realising a lifelong ambition of donning the Malaysian national team jersey.

The U.S.-based Wan Kuzain answered the call from interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe for his first senior call-up for Malaysia, and made a debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win over Myanmar in Yangon on Saturday in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™

Born in Carbondale, Illinois, to Malaysian parents – his father represented state teams in football – Wan Kuzain ignited his football dreams in America, getting his first break after being accepted into the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy before enjoying a stint with Sporting Kansas City in MLS, where he scored his first goal in 2018. He now represents Sporting JAX in the second tier of the U.S. league system.

“I’m super, super, super excited,” said Wan Kuzain on his debut for the Harimau Malaya. “I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling since I’ve been here. It’s a dream come true. It means everything and more.”

Growing up in the U.S., Wan Kuzain’s love for the sport began when he followed his father and older brother to their local matches. He remembers pestering just about anyone to have a kick-about with him.

“Whenever my dad was playing, I would be out there as a little kid, three or four years old, just trying to get someone’s attention on the sideline, kicking a ball with anyone,” he recalled. “I have an older brother, Wan Kuzak, and whenever he had games, I would be a nuisance too.”

Once Wan Kuzain began to dazzle with his skills in youth competitions, his brother started posting short videos on YouTube intended for family members and friends back home. However, the content went viral and Malaysian football fans and officials became curious about the kid playing in the U.S.

“We wanted to just show our family and friends who couldn’t see my games in America, and the next thing, it’s blowing up. Fast forward to almost 20 years later, we are making a debut. I’m so excited,” he said.

Wan Kuzain credits his training stint with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy, regarded as one of the most prestigious youth academies in the country, for laying the foundation for his game. Such was his passion that he and his parents diligently endured long-distance drives to attend training.

“St. Louis Scott Gallagher isn’t anywhere near close to where I grew up. It’s about two hours away. So, from the age of 10 to 17, my parents drove me two hours to practice, two hours back, and then you want to add

two more hours of waiting for me. That’s a six- or seven-hour round trip that most Malaysian parents wouldn’t do. My parents have sacrificed a lot,” he said.

“I’ve had one of the best football educations I probably could have had in America or in the world. I’ll try to use all that they’ve taught me in moments like this.”

A left-footer, Wan Kuzain is adept at playing any attacking position and will be happy to be utilised again by coach Tan, including in Tuesday’s Group B home game against Laos at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

“I’m excited to play live in front of the country and show everyone what they maybe haven’t seen, or only seen on video,” he said. “I think I’m versatile and one thing I want to be associated with is that I’m dynamic. When I’m on the field, I can make a difference.”

Malaysia have won the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ once previously, in 2010, with defending champions Vietnam and seven-times winners Thailand exerting their dominance over the past two decades in the region’s premier tournament, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Wan Kuzain, however, is urging his teammates to dream big.

“I know we’ve won it. I’ve seen replays and seen the goals,” said Wan Kuzain. “But I mean, why not replicate it (2010)? I think growing up in America, you’re always told to go for it. And that’s one thing I want to bring (to the team). The mentality here is who cares if you’re the best team or the worst team. At the end of the day, everyone starts with zero points.”

As a kid with sporting dreams, Wan Kuzain idolised golf legend Tiger Woods, saying the former World No. 1, whose mixed heritage includes Thai ancestry, broke down barriers with his phenomenal achievements in sport.

“Obviously, he’s half African American, half Thai, and my dad always mentioned his mom is Thai, and he’s got something similar in you. He was an idol growing up. I know it’s different sports but kind of the same intangibles that he brings to golf is something I always try to bring into football. Like if there are guys who look very similar to me or have the same background as me, if they can do it, why can’t I?

“That’s what I want to do for the next generation. If Wan Kuzain can do it, why can’t the next Malaysian kid do it?”

For now, he is fully focused on the task at hand for Malaysia, which the Harimau Malaya would be keen to secure a second win over Laos at home on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to represent my country, a country that’s known me since I was nine, 10 years old when those viral videos came out. I’m excited to play and defend the badge, defend the flag and put a good foot forward.”

For the latest news and updates from the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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