Amelia Lee and Jarvis Liew Zun Xin concluded the second round of the 2026 Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) 100PLUS National Junior Development Programme (NJDP) in style when they were crowned the overall champion in the Girls’ and Boys’ categories, respectively at the A’Famosa Golf Club, Melaka.

Amelia maintained a consistent pace to emerge as the overall Girls’ champion with a score of 209 strokes—seven-under-par.

This victory saw Amelia finish with a 12-stroke lead over Choi Quinn-Cie, who took second place with a total of 221 strokes.

In today’s final round, Amelia once again carded a 69—three-under-par—completing all three rounds with under-par scores.

“It went very well for me today. I started strongly, made some good birdies, and managed to save my pars,” said Amelia.

She added that the key to her consistency over the three days was sticking to the same game plan, which was to keep her tee shots on the fairway, approach the green effectively, and execute her putts well.

Amelia’s success also confirmed her dominance in the Girls’ Category A, where she won with a score of 209 strokes, while Vikasni Laakshitaa Bala Subramaniam finished as the runner-up with 232 strokes.

In the Girls’ Category B, Choi Quinn-Cie emerged as the champion with a total of 221 strokes (five-over-par), beating Raissa Ahmad Zuhaili—who finished second with 226 strokes—and Amirah Nur Hanania Afanizam, who took third place with 229 strokes.

In the Boys’ category, Jarvis Liew Zun Xin delivered a spirited performance to clinch the title, finishing with a three-round total of 212 strokes—four under par.

Although Jarvis held a commanding lead after the second day of competition, he admitted to feeling somewhat nervous heading into the final round.

“Honestly, I was a bit nervous going into the third and final day. But I stayed calm to play at my own pace and my usual game. Avoid being too aggressive,” he said.

That composure helped him manage the pressure on the final day en route to victory, a success he views as a morale booster for future competitions.

Jarvis’s triumph also saw him crowned champion of the Boys’ B Category with his score of 212, while Raja Muhammad Syakir Raja Mohd Sukry finished second with 223 strokes, and Mohammad Fahrain Fadzilisham took third place with 227 strokes.

In the Boys A Category, Muhamad Eiqbal Aisy Mohd Elauddin emerged as the winner with a total of 229 strokes, followed by Khaleef Umar Azim Mohd Nafidz in second place with 231 strokes, and Alif Iskandar Ishak in third with 239 strokes.

The prizes were presented by Norazrin Norsyam Yee, Director of Government & Industry Relations at Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N), and Mohd Fauzi Mesran, Chairman of the National Junior Development Programme (NJDP) for the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

Overall

Top 5 Players – Girls

Amelia Lee – 209 (-7)

Choi Quinn-Cie – 221 (+5)

Raissa Ahmad Zuhaili – 226 (+10)

Amirah Nur Hanania Afanizam – 229 (+13)

Vikasni Laakshitaa Bala Subramaniam – 232 (+16)

Overall

Top 5 Players – Boys

Jarvis Liew Zun Xin – 212 (-4)

Raja Muhammad Syakir Raja Mohd Sukry – 223 (+7)

Mohammad Fahrain Fadzilisham – 227 (+11)

Muhamad Eiqbal Aisy Mohd Elauddin – 229 (+13)

Khaleed Ikhwan Azim Dato’ Mohd Nafidz – 229 (+13)

LIST OF WINNERS

Girls

Category A

Champion: Amelia Lee – 209

Runner-up: Vikasni Laakshitaa Bala Subramaniam – 232

Girls Category B

Champion: Choi Quinn-Cie – 221

Runner-up: Raissa Ahmad Zuhaili – 226

Third Place: Amirah Nur Hanania Afanizam – 229

Fourth Place: Deepika Ganesan – 237

Fifth Place: Izz Zayani Mohd Imran – 244

Boys

Category A

Champion: Muhamad Eiqbal Aisy Mohd Elauddin – 229

Runner-up: Khaleef Umar Azim Dato’ Mohd Nafidz – 231

Third Place: Alif Iskandar Ishak – 239

Boys Category B

Champion: Jarvis Liew Zun Xin – 212

Runner-up: Raja Muhammad Syakir Raja Mohd Sukry – 223

Third Place: Mohammad Fahrain Fadzilisham – 227

Fourth Place: Khaleed Ikhwan Azim Dato’ Mohd Nafidz – 229

Overall Champion

Girls: Amelia Lee – 209

Boys: Jarvis Liew Zun Xin – 212

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