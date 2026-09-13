Australia will finalise their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ with two matches in the Middle East during the November FIFA Men’s International Window.

Australia will first take on two-time AFC Asian Cup™ champions Qatar in Doha on 13 November 2026 (local time, 14 November 2026 AEDT), before facing 2023 AFC Asian Cup™ runners-up Jordan in Amman on 17 November 2026 (local time, 28 November 2026 AEDT).

The two fixtures represent the CommBank Socceroos’ final matches before the official AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ camp begins and provide valuable preparation ahead of the tournament, which gets underway in January.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-socceroos-face-qatar-and-jordan-ahead-afc-asian-cup-2027tm

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