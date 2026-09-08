World Athletics has entered into a multiyear agreement with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, to launch The World Athletics Collection, a dedicated archive of imagery from World Athletics events available on gettyimages.com.

As the exclusive photography provider for World Athletics, Getty Images will capture, distribute and license imagery from World Athletics events around the world. World Athletics retains rights to the collection, which includes imagery captured by both World Athletics and Getty Images photographers.

Media, brands, broadcasters and other organisations seeking to license images from World Athletics events for editorial and commercial use can access the collection via gettyimages.com or contact Getty Images directly.

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