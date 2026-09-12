Black Steel FC Papua were crowned champions of the Fire Dragon Futsal Championship 2026 after blanking MIU FC 3-0 in the final at Thuwunna Stadium last night.

In the match between former Indonesia Futsal champions Black Steel and former Myanmar Futsal League winners MIU FC, Black Steel controlled the game throughout to secure their well-deserved victory.

After an intense first-half that saw both teams held scoreless, Ronal finally broke the deadlock when he gave Black Steel the lead in the 25th minute.

It was 2-0 up for Black Steel a minute later when Piter found the back of the net, and Vinicius then rounded things off in the 34th minute.

In the meantime, YCDC Dream Team FC came in third in the competition after beating YRG FC 5-3 with a hat-trick (6th, 13th and 14th minute) from Cristian.

The other two goals for YCDC Dream Team FC came from Jimne Soe in the eighth minute and Ehsan (39th).

YRG FC’s goals were scored by Wendel in the third minute, Ko Ko Lwin (28th), and Nathn (31st).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF

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