The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have entered into a football collaboration with foremost Dutch club AFC Ajax to support player and coach development in Indonesia that adopts Ajax’s coaching philosophy and methods.

The partnership was formalised at the Indonesia Sports Summit held at the Jakarta International Convention Centre.

The program focuses not only on player development but also on enhancing coaching capabilities—a crucial element in building a sustainable football ecosystem.

“Football is the number one sport in Indonesia, yet we must admit that our youth development system remains weak. This is an area where we want to learn from and emulate the success achieved in the Netherlands,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

“Leveraging Ajax’s knowledge and experience allows us to take a significant step toward improving the quality of Indonesian coaches and football talent.”

Through this partnership, PSSI also becomes part of Ajax’s international football network, which currently includes clubs from Mexico, Austria, Italy, Spain, Greece, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

“We aim to maintain Ajax’s position as one of the world’s best talent developers while sharing our expertise in markets that are relevant to us. Indonesia is one such market, offering extraordinary potential and a profound passion for football,” said Menno Geelen, CEO of AFC Ajax.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI

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