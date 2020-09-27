Football Federation Australia (FFA) are pleased to announce that they have signed a two-year partnership agreement with renowned consumer brand Cadbury, with the company becoming an Official Partner of the Westfield Matildas through to 2022.

Cadbury’s partnership with FFA and the Westfield Matildas will form a key part of the iconic brand’s forthcoming National Women in Sport initiative, which will feature prominent Australian athletes from four sports sharing their unique stories and advocate for the continued growth and development of women’s sport.

For more, please click on to https://www.myfootball.com.au/news/westfield-matildas-partner-cadbury-national-women-sport-initiative

