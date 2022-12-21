The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour will include more meetings than ever before, with 54 events so far scheduled on next year’s calendar.
Seven of those meetings will be Gold level events, with top-tier competition kicking off in Karlsruhe on 27 January and culminating in Birmingham on 25 February.
The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2023 the Gold level scoring disciplines will be:
Women: 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put
Men: 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump
Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a USD$10,000 bonus. They will also be offered a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24, subject to selection by the athlete’s national federation.
Each Gold meeting will offer at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.
Please find below key information for each of the Gold level meetings.
2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold
Init Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe, Germany
When: 27 January
Where: Halle 3, Messe Karlsruhe, Messeallee 1, 76287 Rheinstetten
Athletes announced so far: Malaika Mihambo, Dina Asher-Smith, Ewa Swoboda, Alexandra Burghardt, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, Oleg Zernikel
Accreditation: meeting-karlsruhe.de/presse
Deadline for applications is 20 January
Tickets: The Init Indoor Meeting has currently sold out. There will be another small batch of tickets available in January. More information will be provided on the Init Indoor Meeting channels at the appropriate time
Contact: Fabian Dürr duerr@karlsruhe-event.de / +49 721 782045-261
Other info: A press conference will be held on 26 January. SWR will stream the action on the day of competition from 6:30pm
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, USA
When: 4 February
Where: The TRACK at New Balance, 91 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135
Athletes announced so far: Noah Lyles, Jake Wightman, Gabby Thomas
Accreditation: nbindoorgrandprix.com/meet-
Deadline for applications is 30 January
Tickets: nbindoorgrandprix.com/tickets
Contact: Matt McCarron news@nbindoorgrandprix.com
Other info: A press conference will be held on 3 February. The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 4:00pm to 6:00pm EST on 4 February
ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland
When: 8 February
Where: Sports and Entertainment Arena in Torun, Generala Jozefa Bema 73/89, 87-100 Torun
Athletes announced so far: Keely Hodgkinson, Mary Moraa, Diribe Welteji
Accreditation: copernicuscup.
Application process opens in early January and closes on 22 January
Tickets: ebilet.pl/sport/lekkoatletyka/
Contact: Mateusz Bosiacki media@copernicuscup.pl / +48 509 925 809
Other info: A press conference will be held on 7 February
Millrose Games, New York, USA
When: 11 February
Where: The Armory, 216 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Athletes announced so far: Katie Nageotte, Sandi Morris, Katerina Stefanidi, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Geordie Beamish, Cooper Teare, Josh Kerr, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Brittany Brown, Cynthia Bolingo
Accreditation: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/
Deadline for applications is 31 January
Tickets: millrosegames.org
Contact: armoryfoundation@dkcnews.com
Other info: A press conference will be held on 9 February
Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, Lievin, France
When: 15 February
Where: Arena Stade Couvert Lievin, Chemin des Manufactures, 62800 Lievin
Athletes announced so far: Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Accreditation: meetinglievin.com/en/press/
Deadline for applications is 8 February
Tickets: ticketmaster.fr/fr/
Contact: Florence Joly florencejoly@jogocom.com / +33(0)6 10 29 04 75
Other info: Press points will be held on 14 February at the Arena Stade Couvert in Lievin, time TBC
World Indoor Tour Madrid, Madrid, Spain
When: 22 February
Where: Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur, Avenida de Ángel Sanz Briz, 28047, Madrid
Accreditation: madridindoorathletics.es/
Application process opens on 22 December and closes on 5 February
Tickets: madridindoorathletics.es
Contact: Paloma Monreal Nieto pmonreal@rfea.es / +34 699 668 889
Other info: A press conference will be held on 21 February
Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham, UK
When: 25 February
Where: Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edwards Road, Birmingham, B1 2AA
Athletes announced so far: Jake Wightman, Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson
Accreditation: uka.org.uk/2023-wit-media
Deadline for applications is 17 February
Tickets: britishathletics.org.uk/
Contact: Liz Birchall lbirchall@britishathletics.
Other info: A press conference will be held on 24 February
- WORLD ATHLETICS