The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour will include more meetings than ever before, with 54 events so far scheduled on next year’s calendar.

Seven of those meetings will be Gold level events, with top-tier competition kicking off in Karlsruhe on 27 January and culminating in Birmingham on 25 February.

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2023 the Gold level scoring disciplines will be:

Women: 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put

Men: 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump

Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a USD$10,000 bonus. They will also be offered a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24, subject to selection by the athlete’s national federation.

Each Gold meeting will offer at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.

2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold

Init Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe, Germany

When: 27 January

Where: Halle 3, Messe Karlsruhe, Messeallee 1, 76287 Rheinstetten

Athletes announced so far: Malaika Mihambo, Dina Asher-Smith, Ewa Swoboda, Alexandra Burghardt, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, Oleg Zernikel

Accreditation: meeting-karlsruhe.de/presse

Deadline for applications is 20 January

Tickets: The Init Indoor Meeting has currently sold out. There will be another small batch of tickets available in January. More information will be provided on the Init Indoor Meeting channels at the appropriate time

Contact: Fabian Dürr duerr@karlsruhe-event.de / +49 721 782045-261

Other info: A press conference will be held on 26 January. SWR will stream the action on the day of competition from 6:30pm

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, USA

When: 4 February

Where: The TRACK at New Balance, 91 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135

Athletes announced so far: Noah Lyles, Jake Wightman, Gabby Thomas

Accreditation: nbindoorgrandprix.com/meet- info/media-info

Deadline for applications is 30 January

Tickets: nbindoorgrandprix.com/tickets

Contact: Matt McCarron news@nbindoorgrandprix.com

Other info: A press conference will be held on 3 February. The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 4:00pm to 6:00pm EST on 4 February



ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland

When: 8 February

Where: Sports and Entertainment Arena in Torun, Generala Jozefa Bema 73/89, 87-100 Torun

Athletes announced so far: Keely Hodgkinson, Mary Moraa, Diribe Welteji

Accreditation: copernicuscup. pl/en

Application process opens in early January and closes on 22 January

Tickets: ebilet.pl/sport/lekkoatletyka/ copernicus-cup and ticketmaster.pl/event/orlen- copernicus-cup-2023-bilety/ 26657

Contact: Mateusz Bosiacki media@copernicuscup.pl / +48 509 925 809

Other info: A press conference will be held on 7 February



Millrose Games, New York, USA

When: 11 February

Where: The Armory, 216 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032

Athletes announced so far: Katie Nageotte, Sandi Morris, Katerina Stefanidi, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Geordie Beamish, Cooper Teare, Josh Kerr, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Brittany Brown, Cynthia Bolingo

Accreditation: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLSfhMWPAYJvaF7xKkbEYiOBo Gk7MdZoeInQczbwAzEzqE4MrZw/ viewform

Deadline for applications is 31 January

Tickets: millrosegames.org

Contact: armoryfoundation@dkcnews.com

Other info: A press conference will be held on 9 February



Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, Lievin, France

When: 15 February

Where: Arena Stade Couvert Lievin, Chemin des Manufactures, 62800 Lievin

Athletes announced so far: Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Accreditation: meetinglievin.com/en/press/ accreditation-form

Deadline for applications is 8 February

Tickets: ticketmaster.fr/fr/ resultat?ipSearch=meeting+de+ lievin

Contact: Florence Joly florencejoly@jogocom.com / +33(0)6 10 29 04 75

Other info: Press points will be held on 14 February at the Arena Stade Couvert in Lievin, time TBC

World Indoor Tour Madrid, Madrid, Spain

When: 22 February

Where: Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur, Avenida de Ángel Sanz Briz, 28047, Madrid

Accreditation: madridindoorathletics.es/ acreditaciones and madridindoorathletics.es/en/ accreditations

Application process opens on 22 December and closes on 5 February

Tickets: madridindoorathletics.es

Contact: Paloma Monreal Nieto pmonreal@rfea.es / +34 699 668 889

Other info: A press conference will be held on 21 February



Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham, UK

When: 25 February

Where: Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edwards Road, Birmingham, B1 2AA

Athletes announced so far: Jake Wightman, Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson

Accreditation: uka.org.uk/2023-wit-media

Deadline for applications is 17 February

Tickets: britishathletics.org.uk/ events-and-tickets/birmingham- world-indoor-tour-final-2023

Contact: Liz Birchall lbirchall@britishathletics. org.uk and Gareth Burrell gburrell@britishathletics.org. uk

Other info: A press conference will be held on 24 February

