The race to win the 2026 FIA Junior ERC Championship – and the accompanying FIA Junior WRC prize drive – starts on BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia this weekend (22-24 May).

Sixteen young prospects from across the continent will battle for glory in the Hankook-supplied championship’s season opener in Sweden, the first of six events scheduled this year, and one of two rounds run on gravel.

Developing FIA World Rally Championship stars of the future since 2014, Junior ERC remains a huge success story with the format holding great appeal. Depending on budget, drivers can compete for professional teams or as privateers, using Rally4 vehicles such as the Ford Fiesta Rally4, Lancia Ypsilon Rally4, Opel Corsa Rally4, and Peugeot 208 Rally4.

The status of the series as a vital training ground is underlined by motorsport federation-backed talent development programmes providing support, financial or otherwise. They include ACI Team Italia, Lithuania Automobile Sport Federation and Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

Ahead of the high-speed loose-surface contest, the latest Junior ERC intake reveal their aims and objectives – and why they chose the renowned young driver category for 2026.

ROUND 1 LINE-UP

Markas Buteikis (Lithuania)

Co-driver: Titas Čapkauskas (Lithuania)

Team: MS Munaretto

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Arvid Carlsson (Sweden)

Co-driver: David Arhusiander (Sweden)

Car: Opel Corsa Rally4

Sebastian Dallapiccola (Italy)

Co-driver: Niccolò Lazzarini (Italy)

Team: Baldon Rally

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Francesco Dei Ceci (Italy)

Co-driver: Danilo Fappani (Italy)

Team: Lancia Corsa HF

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Colin Dünker (Germany)

Co-driver: Jonas Decker (Germany)

Car: Ford Fiesta Rally4

Aatu Hakalehto (Finland)

Co-driver: Niclas Heino (Finland)

Team: MS Munaretto

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Tom Heindrichs (Belgium)

Co-driver: Jonas Schmitz (Luxembourg)

Team: ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team

Car: Opel Corsa Rally4

Kyle McBride (Ireland)

Co-driver: Liam Callaghan (Ireland)

Team: Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy (Tagai Racing Technology)

Car: Peugeot 208 Rally4

Marcel Neulinger (Austria)

Co-driver: Jürgen Heigl (Austria)

Team: Baumschlager Rallye & Racing

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Karl Peder Nordstrand (Norway)

Co-driver: Sunniva Rudi (Norway)

Team: IK Sport Racing

Car: Opel Corsa Rally4

Davide Pesavento (Italy)

Co-driver: Alessio Angeli (Italy)

Team: Lancia Corse HF

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Tommaso Sandrin (Italy)

Co-driver: Andrea Dal Maso (Italy)

Team: Frûilmotor

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Claire Schönborn (Germany)

Co-driver: Michael Wenzel (Germany)

Team: ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team

Car: Opel Corsa Rally4

Timo Schulz (Germany)

Co-driver: Maresa Lade (Germany)

Team: ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team

Car: Opel Corsa Rally4

Martin Stenberg (Norway)

Co-driver: Øyvind Rødsjø Beckstrøm (Norway)

Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Reis Suliman (Romania)

Co-driver: Lorcan Moore (Ireland)

Car: Peugeot 208 Rally4



BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia 2026: the key numbers

Stages: 16

Competitive distance: 185.94 kilometres

Total distance: 982.89 kilometres

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