The race to win the 2026 FIA Junior ERC Championship – and the accompanying FIA Junior WRC prize drive – starts on BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia this weekend (22-24 May).
Sixteen young prospects from across the continent will battle for glory in the Hankook-supplied championship’s season opener in Sweden, the first of six events scheduled this year, and one of two rounds run on gravel.
Developing FIA World Rally Championship stars of the future since 2014, Junior ERC remains a huge success story with the format holding great appeal. Depending on budget, drivers can compete for professional teams or as privateers, using Rally4 vehicles such as the Ford Fiesta Rally4, Lancia Ypsilon Rally4, Opel Corsa Rally4, and Peugeot 208 Rally4.
The status of the series as a vital training ground is underlined by motorsport federation-backed talent development programmes providing support, financial or otherwise. They include ACI Team Italia, Lithuania Automobile Sport Federation and Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.
Ahead of the high-speed loose-surface contest, the latest Junior ERC intake reveal their aims and objectives – and why they chose the renowned young driver category for 2026.
ROUND 1 LINE-UP
Markas Buteikis (Lithuania)
Co-driver: Titas Čapkauskas (Lithuania)
Team: MS Munaretto
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Arvid Carlsson (Sweden)
Co-driver: David Arhusiander (Sweden)
Car: Opel Corsa Rally4
Sebastian Dallapiccola (Italy)
Co-driver: Niccolò Lazzarini (Italy)
Team: Baldon Rally
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Francesco Dei Ceci (Italy)
Co-driver: Danilo Fappani (Italy)
Team: Lancia Corsa HF
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Colin Dünker (Germany)
Co-driver: Jonas Decker (Germany)
Car: Ford Fiesta Rally4
Aatu Hakalehto (Finland)
Co-driver: Niclas Heino (Finland)
Team: MS Munaretto
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Tom Heindrichs (Belgium)
Co-driver: Jonas Schmitz (Luxembourg)
Team: ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team
Car: Opel Corsa Rally4
Kyle McBride (Ireland)
Co-driver: Liam Callaghan (Ireland)
Team: Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy (Tagai Racing Technology)
Car: Peugeot 208 Rally4
Marcel Neulinger (Austria)
Co-driver: Jürgen Heigl (Austria)
Team: Baumschlager Rallye & Racing
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Karl Peder Nordstrand (Norway)
Co-driver: Sunniva Rudi (Norway)
Team: IK Sport Racing
Car: Opel Corsa Rally4
Davide Pesavento (Italy)
Co-driver: Alessio Angeli (Italy)
Team: Lancia Corse HF
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Tommaso Sandrin (Italy)
Co-driver: Andrea Dal Maso (Italy)
Team: Frûilmotor
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Claire Schönborn (Germany)
Co-driver: Michael Wenzel (Germany)
Team: ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team
Car: Opel Corsa Rally4
Timo Schulz (Germany)
Co-driver: Maresa Lade (Germany)
Team: ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team
Car: Opel Corsa Rally4
Martin Stenberg (Norway)
Co-driver: Øyvind Rødsjø Beckstrøm (Norway)
Car: Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF
Reis Suliman (Romania)
Co-driver: Lorcan Moore (Ireland)
Car: Peugeot 208 Rally4
BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia 2026: the key numbers
Stages: 16
Competitive distance: 185.94 kilometres
Total distance: 982.89 kilometres