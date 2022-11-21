As the 2022 season finale took place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, the 2022 World Champions and award winners were celebrated and honoured during the Prize Giving Show taking place at the iconic Penguin Parade in Summerlands, Phillip Island.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and their closest rivals received their trophies – with more award winners also in attendance, celebrating an incredible season of racing which started in Spain in April and came to an end just hours ago in Australia at Phillip Island.