As the 2022 season finale took place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, the 2022 World Champions and award winners were celebrated and honoured during the Prize Giving Show taking place at the iconic Penguin Parade in Summerlands, Phillip Island.
Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and their closest rivals received their trophies – with more award winners also in attendance, celebrating an incredible season of racing which started in Spain in April and came to an end just hours ago in Australia at Phillip Island.
L-R: Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK): the WorldSBK top three.
L-R: Can Oncu (Kazasaki Puccetti Racing), Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team): the WorldSSP top three.
Ducati Corse Technical Coordinator Marco Zambenedetti and Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager Andrea Dosoli celebrate their achievements in the Manufacturer’s World Championships.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Dominique Aegerter won the Tissot Superpole Awarded as the best qualifiers in categories.
The Hyundai N-Spired Award, which goes to the rider gaining the most positions from their Race 1 and 2 grid positions at each round, was secured by Luca Bernardi in his nine rounds in WorldSBK.
Alvaro Bautista and Dominique Aegerter were rewarded with the Pirelli Best Lap as the WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders with the greatest number of fastest laps during the season.