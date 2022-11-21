Visakha FC have taken over the lead at the top of the Championship Round of the Cambodian Premier League 2022 following their 5-3 win over Boeung Ket FC this week.

A red card each in the first half alone underlined the intensity of the game as homesters Visakha drew first blood with an Ouk Sovann penalty in the 17th minute.

But Boeung Ket came back with two goals through Sieng Chanthea in the 27th minute and then Ajayi Opeyemi Korede (45th+3 mins) for them to take a slender 2-1 lead at the half.

And while Korede managed to get his second and Boeung Ket’s third goal of the game in the 54th minute, Visakha were just too determined at home as they fired in four goals to ensure the full points.

A Marcos Vinicius penalty in the 58th minute was followed by a 64th minute equaliser from veteran Keo Sokpheng.

Lee Jae-Gun then put Visakha in the advantage in the 83rd minute as Vinicius then provided the finishing touch three minutes to the end.

In the meantime, former leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC slipped down to third when they conceded their third loss on a trot with Fareed Sadat scoring the only goal for Phnom Penh Crown in the 72nd minute.

The win for Phnom Penh saw them move up to second in the standings.

CAMBODIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS

RESULTS

Visakha FC 5-3 Boeung Ket FC

Phnom Penh Crown 1-0 Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng

CURRENT STANDINGS

