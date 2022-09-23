Bryan Leong Xin Ren of Federal Territory and Johor’s Tan Rou Xin won their fifth consecutive gold medals in the Malaysia Games swimming competition at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

The 19-year-old Bryan, who leaves for London soon to further his studies, clocked 23.24 to win the 50m freestyle gold – his fifth in the Games.

He had on Thursday smashed Daniel Bego’s 13-year-old men’s 100m butterfly national record, clocking a new time of 53.32 seconds, erasing the old mark of 53.33s set by Bego in 2009.

Penang’s Ju Jing Tong did 23.35 for silver and Chris Chew Vi Min settled for bronze in 23.41.

In the men’s 1,500m freestyle, Sebastian Soon presented FT the gold medal in 15:39.63 and fellow teammate Khai Xin Tan came in second {16.05.90} and Zheng Yong Low of Malacca clocked 16:07.70 for bronze.

Sarawak top contender Hii Puong Wei won the 100m backstroke in 58.83, while Selangor swimmers Terrence Ng Shin Jian took silver in 59.49 and Jordan Yap Zhu Ern did 59.75.

Selangor won the men’s 4x100m medley relay gold medal, clocking 3:48.59. Federal Territory took silver in 3:50.510 and Sarawak bronze medal with a time of 3:54.220.

Johor’s sensational swimmer Tan Rou Xin continued her destruction of hopes and dreams of her contenders in the Games by claiming the women’s 100m backstroke gold – her fifth gold so far.

She clocked 1:05.19, while FT’s Xin Lin Chong came in second in 1:05.5 and Sarawak’s fast-rising Kelly Yao Teo clocked 1:07.41 for bronze.

In the women’s 50m freestyle, Sarawak’s Loo Yie Bing clocked 26.77 for gold, and FT’s Yap in Shee took silver in 27.560. The bronze went to Leong Wan Mei of Sarawak in 27.560 also.

